GBP/USD spikes back to 1.2200 handle, closer to session tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Cross-driven strength helped offset a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
  • Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit likely to keep a lid on any strong rally.
  • Technical set-up (flag chart pattern) remains in favour of bearish traders.

The GBP/USD pair rallied over 40-pips during the early North-American session and jumped to the 1.2200 handle, back closer to the top end of its daily trading range.
 
After the previous session's directionless move, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and the up-move seemed rather unaffected by a pickup in the US Dollar demand - supported by a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields.
 
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden upsurge over the past hour or so lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some cross-driven strength, stemming out of a sharp intraday corrective slide in the EUR/GBP cross.
 
However, persistent Brexit-related uncertainties might continue to hold investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the UK or the US.
 
Even from a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating within a short-term descending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart. Given the recent slump, the mentioned channel constituted towards the formation of a bearish continuation - flag chart pattern.
 
Hence, it remains prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further recovery, possibly towards reclaiming the 1.2300 round figure mark.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2197
Today Daily Change 0.0052
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 1.2145
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2384
Daily SMA50 1.2543
Daily SMA100 1.277
Daily SMA200 1.2837
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2189
Previous Daily Low 1.2101
Previous Weekly High 1.2384
Previous Weekly Low 1.208
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2135
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2155
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2101
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2057
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2013
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2277

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

