GBP/USD spikes back to 1.2200 handle, closer to session tops

- Cross-driven strength helped offset a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
- Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit likely to keep a lid on any strong rally.
- Technical set-up (flag chart pattern) remains in favour of bearish traders.
The GBP/USD pair rallied over 40-pips during the early North-American session and jumped to the 1.2200 handle, back closer to the top end of its daily trading range.
After the previous session's directionless move, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and the up-move seemed rather unaffected by a pickup in the US Dollar demand - supported by a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden upsurge over the past hour or so lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some cross-driven strength, stemming out of a sharp intraday corrective slide in the EUR/GBP cross.
However, persistent Brexit-related uncertainties might continue to hold investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the UK or the US.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating within a short-term descending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart. Given the recent slump, the mentioned channel constituted towards the formation of a bearish continuation - flag chart pattern.
Hence, it remains prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further recovery, possibly towards reclaiming the 1.2300 round figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2197
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1.2145
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2384
|Daily SMA50
|1.2543
|Daily SMA100
|1.277
|Daily SMA200
|1.2837
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2189
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.208
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2155
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2013
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2233
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2277
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers 1.1200 as fear prevails
The modest optimism that surged during Asian trading hours fades in the American session, as the song around the trade war and global economic growth remains the same. German data surprised to the upside, lending additional support to the EUR.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit, trade concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, up on the day, despite no-deal Brexit concerns. EU diplomats now see a hard exit as the most likely scenario. Trade tensions persist but markets are calmer.
USD/JPY: correction complete, retreating from critical Fibonacci resistance
PBoC set the Yuan’s fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low. Data-light day to maintain sentiment in the driver’s seat. USD/JPY bearish case firm in place after retreating sharply from the 107.00 region.
Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their positive bias and further reinforce the constructive set-up, albeit overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets.
PBOC limits yuan weakness, Brexit, Oil, Gold, German Recession
Markets are relieved with the PBOC’s decision to weaken the yuan at a slower pace, a sign that we might not just yet see the peak escalation in the US-China trade war.