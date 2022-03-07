GBP/USD: Solid support emerges at 1.3160 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “More than a week ago (25 Feb, spot at 1.3380), we highlighted that GBP could weaken further but there is a major support at 1.3250. GBP subsequently traded mostly sideways and in our latest narrative from last Friday (04 Mar, spot at 1.3330), we noted that ‘downward momentum still appears to be lackluster but there is still chance for GBP to decline to 1.3250’. GBP subsequently cracked 1.3250 as it dropped to a low of 1.3202. Downward momentum has improved and the risk is still on the downside. That said, there is another major support at 1.3160. On the upside, a breach the ‘strong resistance’ at 1.3330 (level was at 1.3420 last Friday) would indicate that the downside risk has dissipated. Looking ahead, the next support below 1.3160 is at 1.3100.”

24-hour view: “While we expected GBP to weaken last Friday, we were of the view that ‘the major support at 1.3250 is unlikely to come under threat’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectations by a wide margin as GBP plunged by 0.88% (NY close of 1.3227). Further weakness is not ruled but oversold conditions suggest that any decline is expected to encounter solid support at 1.3160 (the low in 2021). Resistance is at 1.3255 followed by 1.3280.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.