GBP/USD snaps two-day losing streak to regain 1.3100 amid risk-on sentiment

- GBP/USD extends pullback from 1.3059/58 to probe intraday high.
- US dollar trims some gains as market optimism diverts funds to equities, ex-USD currencies.
- Hopes of virus treatment/vaccine join Sino-American trade deal news to favor the risk-on momentum.
- US data can entertain traders but risk catalysts will be the key ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD bulls regain the reigns as the Cable rises to 1.3105 before Tuesday’s London open. The quote dropped during the previous two days amid Brexit pessimism and the broad US dollar strength. However, the recent risk-on mood, backed by trade/virus headlines, pulls the greenback downwards. Though, markets will wait for the American data for fresh impetus as the economic calendar has a few important factors to watch during the European/UK session.
With a dialogue between the US and Chinese trade representatives renewing optimism surrounding the phase one deal, markets paid a little attention to the American health official’s warning to Trump administration’s rush for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. Market sentiment cheered the US policymakers’ push for the pandemic’s cure on Monday, which in turn favored the US dollar. Additionally, news that the virus cases in Florida and the UK are receding off-late added to the risk-n sentiment at the start of the week.
On the other hand, failure of the seventh and final scheduled Brexit talks defied the cautious optimism of British business houses, as showed by the government data. Also weighing on the quote could be French retaliation to the UK’s “no go” list. The European major imposed a 14-day quarantine on the people traveling from the UK.
Elsewhere, Facebook awaits good news from UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak even if PM Boris Johnson has earlier showed readiness to fine the company.
Against this backdrop, futures on S&P 500 and FTSE 100 mark gains whereas Asia-Pacific shares also keep the previous day’s run-up. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields add two basis points (bps) to 0.66% by the press time.
Looking forward, the US Consumer Confidence and second-tier housing data may decorate the calendar whereas Britain’s CBI Distributive Trades Survey for August, expected 8% versus 4% may offer intermediate moves to the pair. However, major attention will be given to Friday’s Jackson Hole Symposium speech by the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey.
Technical analysis
21-day EMA and an ascending trend line from August 04 restricts the pair’s short-term downside around 1.3040/35 while 1.3200 becomes nearby important resistance.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3105
|Today Daily Change
|41 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31%
|Today daily open
|1.3064
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3084
|Daily SMA50
|1.2762
|Daily SMA100
|1.2591
|Daily SMA200
|1.2723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3149
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3054
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.309
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2934
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3184
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3219
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up amid trade optimism, upbeat German IFO data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, boosted by optimism about Sino-American relations. German second-quarter GDP was upgraded to a fall of 9.7% QoQ and the German IFO Business Climate came out at 92.6, beating estimates.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1930 level, lacks follow-through
A modest USD weakness assisted gold to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood, a goodish pickup in the US bond yields capped the upside. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI: Eases from 200-HMA to stay below $43.00
WTI trims early-day gains following its U-turn from $42.67. 200-HMA, a falling trend line from August 19 question the bulls. Sellers have immediate support line as the first challenge of the many.