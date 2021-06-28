GBP/USD snaps two-day downtrend around 1.3900 despite UK’s Brexit, political jitters

- GBP/USD picks up bids from intraday low, up for the first time in three days.
- Hopes of easy unlock due to likely symmetry between Health and Finance Ministry back the buyers.
- Sajid Javid returns after Hancock’s resignation as Health Minister, UK PM Johnson to battle Germany’s push to ban British travelers.
- Sausage war eases but NI protocol, fisheries keep Brexit drama high, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD rejects the US dollar pick-up, bouncing off weekly off, headline into the London open on Monday. In doing so, the cable pair rebounds from intraday low to recently around 1.3887.
Although expectations of early unlock of the virus-led activity restrictions in the UK favor the buyers, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Brexit fears probe the recovery moves. Also challenging the quote’s upside are the reflation fears that put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar.
Following Matt Hancock’s resignation from the Health Minister’s post, due to harsh criticism for not following the covid guidelines, ex-Finance Ministry member Sajid Javid returns to the Tory team. With Javid’s good linkages with the team under Rishi Sunak, markets do expect a synchronization of efforts to benefit the UK economy’s unlocking.
Additionally, GBP/USD traders do reassess the last week’s dovish outlook of the Bank of England (BOE) policymakers as the British fundamentals remain strong, despite the latest pullback. It’s worth noting UK PM Boris Johnson’s likely arguments with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over her push to ban British travelers, also pose downside risks to the major currency pair.
Alternatively, the easing in the EU-UK sausage war isn’t helping much to solve the Brexit riddle as Irish Taoiseach’s aim to talk with the unionists may renew pressure over the border problems. On the same line, the fisheries issues are also unsolved and probe the sterling buyers.
On a different page, the US dollar index (DXY) stays firmer around 91.84, up 0.05%, after marking the first weekly downside in five by the end of Friday. The greenback gauge seems to benefit from the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of Inflation, which jumped to the highest in the near three decades with 3.4% YoY figures in May.
Moving on, GBP/USD traders will observe the UK’s reaction to the latest political and Brexit updates for an immediate reaction ahead of today’s Fedspeak, up for publishing in the US session. Should the Fed policymakers step back on their rejection of the reflation fears, the pair may reverse the latest gains.
Technical analysis
Failures to cross the key 1.4000–4010 area, comprising multiple levels since early March, join the GBP/USD declines below the 100-day SMA level of 1.3950 to direct the pair towards the monthly low of 1.3786.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3888
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.388
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4055
|Daily SMA50
|1.4036
|Daily SMA100
|1.395
|Daily SMA200
|1.3623
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3936
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3872
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4001
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3787
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3856
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.392
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.396
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3984
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds lower towards 1.1900 on firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1900 after snapping a two-day uptrend. The US dollar probes pullback from a two-month top as traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Covid woes put a safe-haven bid under the USD. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD: Options market snaps two-week downtrend
One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, rose for the first time in three weeks by the end of Friday’s trading. Risk reversals jumped to +0.150 in favor of call or bullish bets according to the latest data provided by Reuters. The gauge flashed -0.063 and -0.187 figures during the previous two weeks.
EUR/USD grinds lower towards 1.1900 on firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1900 after snapping a two-day uptrend. The US dollar probes pullback from a two-month top as traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Covid woes put a safe-haven bid under the USD. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
SafeMoon price prepares to catapult 40%
SafeMoon price has pierced through a resistance barrier at $0.00000295, indicating the start of an upswing. A minor pullback that retests the said supply level could trigger a 40% run-up to $0.00000412. If SAFEMOON produces a swing low below $0.00000267, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.