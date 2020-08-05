GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak ahead of UK Services PMI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD bulls cheer pullback from 1.2980 to attack 1.3100.
  • Broad US dollar weakness, hopes of further stimulus from the UK underpins the Cable.
  • Fears of the bigger second wave of virus, challenge buyers ahead of the BOE.
  • US data, talks over stimulus will be the key catalysts.

GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.3090, up 0.12% on a day, while heading into the London open on Wednesday. The Cable cheers US dollar’s decline and signals that UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is up for further stimulus to defy the previous three-day downside. Even so, the pair buyers remain cautious ahead of the UK Services PMI as well as the key data from America.

Earlier in Asia, The Telegraph came out with the news suggesting further relief from the British Chancellor Sunak. The UK diplomat is considering an increase in business rates. “Currently, the levy is not charged on the first £125,000 of the property selling price, with a 2 percent rate up to £250,000 and 5 percent on the next £675,000,” the news said. Additionally, the BBC also said that an £800m fund to prepare the Welsh National Health Services (NHS) for a possible second coronavirus (COVID-19) wave has been announced by ministers. The news includes fears of the larger wave as British schools are about to open.

It should also be noted that the European Union’s (EU) hint to scale back some of the demands and the UK’s good progress on the trade talks with the US and Japan also favor the pair.

On the other hand, the US policymakers failed to agree over the much-awaited stimulus and keep weighing on the US dollar index (DXY). The greenback gauge drops 0.12% to 93.13 by the press time. In doing so, the USD ignores upbeat figures of the American Factory Orders as well as hints that the Sino-American trade talks will resume this month.

The risk-tone remains sluggish with Asia-Pacific shares printing mild losses and the S&P 500 Futures rising 0.06% to pierce 3,300 as we write.

Although risk catalysts are likely to keep the driver’s seat, the second reading of the UK Services PMI for July, expected to confirm 56.6 initial forecast, will offer immediate clues to the pair. Following that, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and ADP Employment Change will be closely observed to gauge Friday’s employment data.

Technical analysis

Unless witnessing a clear break below 1.2975 comprising 10-day EMA and a four-month-old support line, bulls can keep attacking 1.3200 round-figures.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3089
Today Daily Change 17 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 1.3072
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2773
Daily SMA50 1.2609
Daily SMA100 1.2443
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3108
Previous Daily Low 1.2982
Previous Weekly High 1.317
Previous Weekly Low 1.2782
Previous Monthly High 1.317
Previous Monthly Low 1.236
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.303
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.306
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2873
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.318
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3253

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Well bid above 1.1800, eyes on US ADP, stimulus talks

EUR/USD: Well bid above 1.1800, eyes on US ADP, stimulus talks

EUR/USD extends Tuesday’s run-up to a three-day top above 1.1800. US Congress still lingers over aid package, US-China trade talks can resume mid-August. Eurozone/ US Services PMI to remain in focus.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Buy the dips circa $2008 after a correction from record highs

Gold: Buy the dips circa $2008 after a correction from record highs

Gold quickly retraced $20 from fresh all-time highs of $2031.20, as investors took profits off the table after the relentless rise. Despite the pullbacks, the path of least resistance is to the upside amid persistent downbeat tone seen around the US dollar.

Gold News

GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak ahead of UK Services PMI

GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak ahead of UK Services PMI

GBP/USD bulls cheer pullback and look to regain 1.3100. Broad US dollar weakness, hopes of further stimulus from the UK underpins the Cable. Fears of the bigger second wave of virus, challenge buyers ahead of the BOE. US data, stimulus talks to be the key catalysts.

GBP/USD News

US ADP Employment Change July Preview: Following the high frequency data

US ADP Employment Change July Preview: Following the high frequency data

Hiring at American companies in July is forecast to slow as firms scale back plans as they wait for the economic impact of the second wave of the Covid cases in several large US states. Manufacturing employment index trailed overall sector improvement.

Read more

WTI ignores API draw to consolidate gains beyond $41.50

WTI ignores API draw to consolidate gains beyond $41.50

WTI seesaws around $41.65 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The oil benchmark has been trading in a choppy range despite notable declines in the private inventory data.  The reason could be traced from the market’s cautious sentiment that seems to take more clues from the US stimulus updates off-late.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures