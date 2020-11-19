GBP/USD snaps four-day uptrend on EU’s fresh Brexit proposals

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD stands on slippery grounds after stepping back from the monthly high the previous day.
  • EU leaders prepare no Brexit plans as several bloc leaders are frustrated with the negotiations.
  • Virus woes, China news add burden on the risk catalysts.

GBP/USD dropped from 1.3264 to 1.3230 within a few minutes during Thursday’s Asian session. The Cable’s reaction was mainly to the Times headlines suggesting the European Union’s (EU) push for the no-deal preparations.

Read: Breaking: GBP/USD drops over 30 pips on no-deal Brexit noise

Although the recent updates concerning the Brexit talks have been positive, the piece cites the frustrations of several policymakers from Europe that will demand the European Commission to publish no-deal plans, per the news. Netherland, France and Belgium are among the top-tier leaders that push the bloc, The Times said.

Other than the Brexit fears, the recent hike in the coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers from the US and Tokyo as well as global angst versus China’s stand in Hong Kong also weigh on the risks. That said, S&P 500 Futures print 0.20% intraday losses by press time.

It should also be noted that the hopes of vaccine and recently mixed data keeps the bears cautious amid a light calendar.

Technical analysis

A break below the upward sloping trend line from November 02, near 1.3220 now, becomes the key for the GBP/USD sellers while targeting a confluence of 100-bar SMA and the mid-November lows near 1.3105/3100 area.

Read: GBP/USD Price Analysis: Prints ascending triangle on 4H, 1.3310/15 guards immediate upside

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3234
Today Daily Change -35 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.26%
Today daily open 1.3269
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3096
Daily SMA50 1.298
Daily SMA100 1.2966
Daily SMA200 1.2717
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3312
Previous Daily Low 1.3244
Previous Weekly High 1.3314
Previous Weekly Low 1.3107
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3286
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.327
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3169
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3306
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3344
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3375

 

 

