GBP/USD slumps under 1.3800 amid dominant US dollar dynamics

- GBP/USD has slipped under 1.3800 on Tuesday and to fresh one-month lows, despite decent UK jobs data.
- The drop is primarily as a result of a stronger US dollar, which is gaining against most of its G10 peers.
GBP/USD broke below key support in the form of its 50-day moving average and recent lows ahead of the 1.3800 level on Tuesday morning and has since been struggling to reclaim the big figure. As of right now, the pair is consolidating in the 1.3790s, which in fairness is a solid 40 pip recovery from session lows of just above 1.3750. Tuesday’s drop means GBP/USD hit its lowest levels in over a month and the pair currently trades lower by about 0.5% or around 70 pips on the session.
Driving the day
UK news and updates have taken a backseat to a broader pick up in the US dollar than has seen the Dollar Index (DXY) rally back to the north of the 92.00 level and to fresh two-week highs. Markets are in a somewhat defensive mood on Tuesday, with global equities and risk-sensitive commodities, for the most part, lower – Germany announced another extension of lockdown measures including tough restrictions over the Easter holiday period (as expected) and joins the likes of France, Italy and other European countries where Covid-19 cases are rising and lockdown restrictions are tightening. Meanwhile, US/China or more broadly, West/China relations are in focus and not in a good way as China hits back at US, EU, UK and Canadian sanctions with sanctions of their own. All of the above is feeding into a more defensive market vibe which is helping USD and hurting sterling.
Elsewhere, robust UK employment data for the months of January and March demonstrate that the UK government’s furlough scheme continues to do a good job in protecting jobs; in the three months to January, employment fell 147K, less than the expected drop of 167K and the unemployment rate in January dropped to 5.0% versus forecasts for a small rise to 5.2% from 5.1%.
Meanwhile, February’s flash estimate of total employment showed employment levels having dropped 2.4% since this time last year, a drop of 693K jobs. Note that the presence of the government’s furlough scheme continues to distort the labour market data as many on not working but still on their employees’ payrolls via furlough do not show up as unemployed. As furlough is unwound over the summer, unemployment is expected to rise, the question being how much (current BoE forecasts assume unemployment rising to 7.5% this year, but this will likely be revised lower at the next BoE meeting).
Looking ahead, sterling traders have more key data points to keep note of this week including February Consumer Price Inflation and March preliminary Markit PMIs on Wednesday, followed by February Retail Sales data on Friday. Note also that BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will be speaking on Thursday at 09:30GMT.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3783
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|1.3864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3937
|Daily SMA50
|1.3826
|Daily SMA100
|1.3603
|Daily SMA200
|1.3241
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3877
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3818
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4002
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3809
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.384
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3854
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3829
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3794
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.377
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3888
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3912
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3947
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.