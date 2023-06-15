GBP/USD slips below mid-1.2600s, away from over one-year top set on Wednesday

- GBP/USD meets with some supply on Thursday and is pressured by a modest US Dollar uptick.
- The Fed’s signal that rates will increase by another 50 bps in 2023 lends support to the USD.
- Bets for more aggressive policy tightening by the BoE should help limit losses for the major.
The GBP/USD pair edges lower during the Asian session on Thursday and moves further away from its highest level since April 2022, around the 1.2700 mark touched the previous day. The pair currently trades just below mid-1.2600s, down nearly 0.15% for the day, though the fundamental backdrop remains tilted in favour of bullish traders.
The US Dollar (USD) edges higher and looks to build on the overnight bounce from a one-month low, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. The modest USD uptick could be attributed to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook and the intent to resume the rate-hiking cycle, signalling that borrowing costs will increase by another 50 bps by end-December. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the pause was out of caution, to allow the central bank to gather more information before determining if rates need to rise again.
Furthermore, Powell described US growth and the job market as holding up better than expected. This, in turn, lifted market bets for another 25 bps lift-off at the July FOMC policy meeting, which assists the USD to attract some buyers. The downside for the GBP/USD pair, meanwhile, remains cushioned as market participants seem convinced that the Bank of England (BoE) will be far more aggressive in policy tightening to contain stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by the upbeat UK jobs data released on Tuesday, which came in to show a near-record wage growth and a lower unemployment rate.
This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside and supports prospects for an extension of the recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past three weeks or so. Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of monthly Retail Sales, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Empire State Manufacturing Index, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production figures. The data might influence the USD price dynamics later during the early North American session and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2648
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2666
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2457
|Daily SMA50
|1.2477
|Daily SMA100
|1.2316
|Daily SMA200
|1.2032
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2699
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2601
|Previous Weekly High
|1.259
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2369
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2662
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2612
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2514
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2753
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
