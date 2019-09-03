GBP/USD slips back below 1.20 after UK Construction PMI drops to 45.0 in Aug

The construction sector activity in the UK fell deeper into the contraction territory last month, the latest survey report from Markit Economics showed this Tuesday.

The final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 45.0 in August, down slightly from 45.3 recorded in July and missed the consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 49.5.

Key Points:

New orders fall at fastest pace for over ten years in August.

Construction output drops for the fourth month in a row.

Business optimism sinks to its lowest since December 2008.

Tim Moore, Associate Director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, noted:

“Domestic political uncertainty continued to hold back the UK construction sector in August, with survey respondents indicating that delays to spending decisions had contributed to the sharpest fall new work for over 10 years.”

"Construction companies noted that rising risk aversion and tighter budget setting by clients in response to Brexit uncertainty had held back activity, particularly in the commercial sub-sector. Commercial construction activity fell at a steep and accelerated pace during August, which more than offset the softer rates of decline in house building and civil engineering work.”

FX Implications

The poor show on the UK macro front exacerbates the pain the pound, which is already battered by growing Brexit uncertainty. The recovery in the Cable lost leg near 1.2015, as downbeat UK Construction PMI data dragged the pair back below the 1.20 handle. The major hit 35-month lows of 1.1959 last hour.