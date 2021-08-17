GBP/USD slides under 1.3800, strikes new three-week low as market sentiment remains sour

- GBP/USD hits a new three-week low at 1.3733.
- UK’s unemployment rate improves, market reaction was null.
- US Retail sales decline, yet safe-haven flows benefit the greenback.
The GBP/USD pair trends lower for the day at 1.3741, down 0.75% However, price is modestly up after hitting new lows for the week at 1.3733.
Market sentiment is in a risk-off mood. Afghanistan conflict keeps on weighing on sentiment, as well as China’s highest regulations, regarding Internet companies.
The UK’s economy is improving. Earlier in the day, the ONS released the unemployment numbers which were modestly better than foreseen. The ILO Unemployment Rate was 4.7% down 0.1% versus the 4.8% expected by the market. In regards to the US docket, the retail sales numbers diminished to -1.1% versus a -0.3% forecasted by economists.
Later in the day, at 13:00 ET, Fed’s Chairman Powell will host a Conversation at the Fed Town Hall in an online event. You can watch the event here.
GBP/USD technical outlook
The cable is at 1.3741. The moving averages are above the current market price, with the 50-day moving average in between the 100 and the 200-DMA, respectively. While the price crossed under the 200-DMA, the pair could be heading towards lower prices. The price reached near July’s 2 low around 1.3731 and bounced back. RSI is 40.70 and remains slightly lower, while the Average True Range (ATR) is 82 pips slightly up.
Resistance: 1.3784 (200-DMA), 1.3800, 1.3873 (50-DMA).
Support: 1.3731 (July 2 low), 1.3700, 1.3600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
