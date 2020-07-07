GBP/USD slides to session lows, around 1.2465 region

- GBP/USD continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
- Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
- The focus will remain on any headlines coming out of the ongoing EU-UK post-Brexit negotiations.
The GBP/USD pair dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.2465-60 region in the last hour and has now eroded the previous day's positive move.
Having once again failed to find acceptance above the key 1.2500 psychological mark, the pair edged lower during the first half of trading action on Tuesday and was pressured by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand.
The upbeat US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI released on Monday added to last week's stellar US jobs report and indicated that the US economy has started to recover. This, in turn, helped ease the recent bearish pressure around the USD. Moreover, worries that the ever-increasing coronavirus cases could trigger renewed lockdown measures provided an additional boost to the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
This comes amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties, which further took its toll on the sterling and contributed to the GBP/USD pair softer tone through the early European session, though the downside remained limited, at least for now. Investors might be reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait for any headlines coming out of the ongoing Brexit talks between the European Union (EU) and the UK in London.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent positive move – witnessed over the past one week or so – might have already run out of the steam. Meanwhile, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.2500 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.247
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2492
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2495
|Daily SMA50
|1.2424
|Daily SMA100
|1.2451
|Daily SMA200
|1.2694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.252
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2465
|Previous Weekly High
|1.253
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2252
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2499
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2486
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2464
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2437
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2409
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2576
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped under 1.13 as Lagarde hints at inaction
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, steady. ECB President Lagarde hinted she will pause in next week's decision while urging leaders to agree on fiscal stimulus. US coronavirus data and Sino-American relations are eyed.
Gold: Bulls await fresh impetus to conquer $1800
The flight to safety theme, in the face of rising coronavirus cases and regional lockdowns globally, drove Gold drove to its highest level since November 2011 just below the $1800 mark. Will it conquer the key level in the day ahead?
GBP/USD holds up around 1.2550 ahead of Sunak's speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, holding onto its gains. UK Chancellor Sunak is set to lay out the fiscal stimulus plan. Brexit remains deadlocked as PM Johnson told German Chancellor Merkel that Britain could leave without a deal.
Forex Today: Gold eyeing $1,800, dollar mixed, as coronavirus, Hong Kong peg move markets
Markets are looking for a new direction after stocks retreated and the dollar gained some ground on Tuesday. Concerns about coronavirus cases in the US and geopolitical tensions are in play.
WTI looks for a firm direction below $41.00, EIA inventories eyed
WTI recedes from intraday top while also keeping the bounce off daily low near $40.30. Global pressure on China, coronavirus resurgence keeps a lid on the blackgold. European oil giant follows BP and Shell to cut price forecast. EIA Crude Oil Stocks expected to drop 3.4M versus prior fall of 7.195M.