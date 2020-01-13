GBP/USD slides to over 2-week lows, farther below 1.30 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD remains depressed for the fifth consecutive session on Monday.
  • Weaker UK macro data added to no-deal Brexit fears and weighed on the GBP.
  • Technical selling below 1.30 handle further accelerates the intraday downfall.

The GBP/USD pair weakened farther below the key 1.30 psychological mark and dropped to over two-week lows during the early European session on Monday.

The selling pressure surrounding the British pound remained unabated on the first day of a new trading week, rather picked up some additional pace following the release of mostly disappointing UK macro data.

Dismal UK macro data further weighed on the pound

In fact, the UK economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.3% November as compared to a flat reading expected. Adding to this, the UK manufacturing and industrial production also missed expectations by a big margin.

This comes on the back of market concerns that the UK will crash out of the European Union at the end of this year and kept exerting pressure on the major for the fifth consecutive session on Monday.

Apart from this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break below the 1.30 handle might have prompted some technical selling and further collaborated to the pair's downfall.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any support at lower levels or the ongoing slide marks a fresh bearish breakdown, setting the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for the major.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2974
Today Daily Change -0.0082
Today Daily Change % -0.63
Today daily open 1.3056
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3091
Daily SMA50 1.3017
Daily SMA100 1.2755
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3098
Previous Daily Low 1.3042
Previous Weekly High 1.3213
Previous Weekly Low 1.3013
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3064
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3077
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.301
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2978
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3088
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3144

 

 

