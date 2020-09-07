GBP/USD slides to near two-week lows, around mid-1.3100s

- GBP/USD came under some renewed selling pressure on Monday amid fears of a no-deal Brexit.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand further contributed to the pair’s decline to two-week lows.
The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to near two-week lows, around mid-1.3100s in the last hour.
The British pound took a hit on the first day of a new trading week amid increasing risk of a messy end to the Brexit transition period on December 31. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday set October 15 as the deadline for a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union.
The UK's chief negotiator, David Frost also did little to raise expectations about a breakthrough and said that Britain was not scared of a no-deal exit at the end of the year. The not so comforting Brexit-related headlines come ahead of the eighth round of negotiations starting this week, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors undermining the sterling.
Apart from this, a strong pickup in the US dollar demand further contributed to the GBP/USD pair's intraday slide of over 125 pips, to the lowest level to August 26. The USD bulls seemed unaffected and largely shrugged off concerns about the sustainability of the US economic recovery.
Nevertheless, the GBP/USD pair already seems to have confirmed a near-term bearish breakdown and seems vulnerable to slide further. Given that the US markets are closed in observance of Labor Day, the incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3167
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0112
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84
|Today daily open
|1.3279
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3185
|Daily SMA50
|1.2912
|Daily SMA100
|1.2664
|Daily SMA200
|1.274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3319
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3176
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3231
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3401
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3483
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800
EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1800 despite the mixed German data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply
Gold rebounds over $10 from daily lows and regains the $1930 mark amid a fresh US dollar selling-wave seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields continue to bode well for the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.