GBP/USD slides to 1.2500 neighbourhood, back closer to 5-month lows

- GBP/USD failed to capitalize on the early uptick and drifted back closer to YTD lows.
- A fresh wave of USD buying interest seemed to be the only factor exerting pressure.
- The risk-on mood-led rebound in the US bond yields underpinned the USD demand.
The GBP/USD pair dropped to fresh session lows, around the key 1.2500 psychological mark and moved well within the striking distance of YTD lows set on Thursday.
The pair failed to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move, rather met with some fresh supply near the 1.2625 region and drifted back into the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session amid a broad-based US dollar strength.
Following a brief consolidation through the mid-European session on Friday, the USD managed to regain positive traction and added to the previous day's strong recovery move, this time backed by a strong recovery in the US Treasury bond yields.
A sharp recovery in the global risk sentiment, supported by a coordinated effort by the Fed and the BoJ, was seen weighing heavily on traditional safe-haven assets, including the US Treasuries, which triggered a fresh wave of the USD buying interest.
It is worth recalling that the Fed on Thursday said that it will inject more than $1.5 trillion of temporary liquidity into the short-term funding markets, while the BoJ’s injected 500 billion yen into the system and announced an unscheduled buying of JGBs.
The latest developments boosted investors’ confidence and the same was evident from a strong rally across the global equity markets. In fact, the benchmark S&P 500 future hit an intraday up circuit breaker and was up 5% for the day.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair continues to show some resilience below the 1.2500 mark or some follow-through confirms a fresh near-term bearish breakdown, setting the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2519
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2568
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2911
|Daily SMA50
|1.2988
|Daily SMA100
|1.299
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2849
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2491
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3049
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2741
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2628
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2712
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2781
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
