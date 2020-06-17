GBP/USD slides further below mid-1.2500s, fresh session low

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed some selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • The emergence of some fresh USD buying seemed to exert some pressure on the pair.
  • Fears of a second wave of COVID-19, geopolitical tensions benefitted the safe-haven USD.
  • The downside is likely to remain cushioned ahead of the BoE policy decision on Thursday.

The GBP/USD pair broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.2525 region in the last hour.

The pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some selling for the second straight session on Wednesday. As investors digested the latest Brexit optimism, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand turned out to be one of the key factors exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the Fed's announcement on Monday to start purchasing investment-grade US corporate bonds, report that the Trump administration was contemplating a $1 trillion infrastructure spending and a positive breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

However, investors remain concerns about a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases in the US and the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in Asian. This, in turn, extended some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status and led to the pair's sharp fall of around 40 pips over the past hour or so.

The downside, however, remained cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors might now refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the monetary policy update by the Bank of England on Thursday. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move.

In the meantime, market participants will look forward to the release of the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – for some impetus. This will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2542
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1.2572
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2474
Daily SMA50 1.2424
Daily SMA100 1.2531
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2688
Previous Daily Low 1.2552
Previous Weekly High 1.2813
Previous Weekly Low 1.2474
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2636
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2521
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2469
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2385
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.274
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2791

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

