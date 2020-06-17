GBP/USD slides further below mid-1.2500s, fresh session low

- GBP/USD witnessed some selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
- The emergence of some fresh USD buying seemed to exert some pressure on the pair.
- Fears of a second wave of COVID-19, geopolitical tensions benefitted the safe-haven USD.
- The downside is likely to remain cushioned ahead of the BoE policy decision on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.2525 region in the last hour.
The pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some selling for the second straight session on Wednesday. As investors digested the latest Brexit optimism, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand turned out to be one of the key factors exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the Fed's announcement on Monday to start purchasing investment-grade US corporate bonds, report that the Trump administration was contemplating a $1 trillion infrastructure spending and a positive breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
However, investors remain concerns about a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases in the US and the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in Asian. This, in turn, extended some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status and led to the pair's sharp fall of around 40 pips over the past hour or so.
The downside, however, remained cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors might now refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the monetary policy update by the Bank of England on Thursday. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move.
In the meantime, market participants will look forward to the release of the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – for some impetus. This will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2542
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2474
|Daily SMA50
|1.2424
|Daily SMA100
|1.2531
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2688
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2552
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2636
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2469
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2385
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2791
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades below 1.26 after UK inflation data, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, consolidating losses. UK headline CPI met expectations at 0.5%. Tensions in the Korean peninsula and between China and India are weighing on sentiment. Fed Chair Powell testifies again later in the day.
EUR/USD trades below 1.1270 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13 as coronavirus concerns in the US and China dominate and outweigh optimism for recovery. Eurozone inflation figures and Fed Powell's second day of testimony are on the agenda.
Forex Today: Dollar up as health, geopolitics replace consumer optimism, Powell, COVID-19 data eyed
The market mood is cooling as concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US and China, as well as two geopolitical clashes in Asia replace optimism about a quick recovery of the US economy.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1720 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative through the early European session, albeit remained well within this week's broader trading range.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.