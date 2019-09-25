GBP/USD slides farther below mid-1.2400s, fresh session lows

- The optimism led by the UK Supreme Court ruling turned out to be short-lived.
- UK political uncertainty/unresolved Irish backstop issues exert some pressure.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand further collaborated to the weaker tone.
The selling pressure around the British Pound picked up some pace during the early European and dragged the GBP/USD pair to fresh session lows, around the 1.2435 region in the last hour.
The pair met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and erased a major part of the previous session's goodish move up to the key 1.2500 psychological mark, which followed the UK Supreme Court ruling that PM Boris Johnson's prorogation of the Parliament was unlawful.
The overnight bounce fizzles out rather quickly
With the overnight optimism turning out to be short-lived, the fact that there are still big differences between the UK and the EU over a possible solution to the Irish backstop issue seemed to be one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure on the British Pound.
This coupled with growing UK political uncertainty, wherein the UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that Labour will not call no-confidence vote now and that our priority is to prevent a no-deal Brexit, further dented sentiment surrounding the Sterling.
The pair was further pressurized by some renewed buying interest surrounding the US Dollar amid recovering US bond yields and US-China trade optimism, especially after reports suggested that China is planning to buy more US farm products as a goodwill gesture ahead of the high-level trade talks.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or the current leg of a downtick marks the end of the recent strong recovery move from multi-year lows, levels below the key 1.20 psychological mark testing earlier this month.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2444
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2338
|Daily SMA50
|1.2276
|Daily SMA100
|1.2476
|Daily SMA200
|1.2737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2504
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2414
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2393
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2437
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.238
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2617
EUR/USD hovers around 1.10 amid growing trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, lower. President Trump criticized China in the UN despite Chinese buying of agrifoods. The US is also considering tariffs against the EU amid the Airbus dispute.
GBP/USD struggling around 1.2450 as political uncertainty grows
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, off the highs. Optimism from parliament's reconvening has faded as the next steps are unclear. There is no breakthrough in Brexit talks.
USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, just below mid-107.00s
China's move to buy more US farm products boosted global risk sentiment. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and remained supportive. Bullish traders further took cues from recovering US bond yields/USD uptick.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1530 level
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within the striking distance of near three-week tops set in the previous session.
Forex Today: Trump in trouble, UK parliament is back, trade uncertainty is weighing
US Democrats have announced they will move to impeach President Donald Trump. The move weighed on markets and pushed safe-havens such as the yen higher.