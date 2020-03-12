GBP/USD slides below mid-1.2700s, fast approaching YTD lows

- GBP/USD remains under some heavy selling pressure for the third straight session.
- The prevailing risk-off mood benefitted the USD’s safe-haven status against the GBP.
- A sustained break below YTD lows should pave the way for further near-term weakness.
The selling pressure around the British pound picked up some additional pace in the last hour and dragged the GBP/USD pair to near two-week lows, below mid-1.2700s.
Following a brief consolidation through the Asian/early European session, the pair drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session and extended this week's rejection slide from the 1.3200 round-figure mark.
Bears back in control
The downfall lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to the ongoing rout in the global equity markets, which extended some support to the US dollar's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
Worries over the coronavirus outbreak intensified further after the World Health Organization declared the novel virus a global pandemic and the US President Donald Trump decided to suspend all travels from Europe for 30 days.
On the other hand, the GBP bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the UK government's massive £30 billion coronavirus relief package on Wednesday and the Bank of England's special funding facility to small/medium-sized businesses.
The pair has now dropped well within the striking distance of YTD lows set on February 28, which if broken would set the stage for the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trend amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2746
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|1.282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2935
|Daily SMA50
|1.3
|Daily SMA100
|1.2993
|Daily SMA200
|1.2711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2976
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2805
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3049
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2741
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2871
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2758
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2587
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.293
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3101
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1250 as US yields hold up ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is falling below 1.1250 amid upbeat US yields. President Trump announced a travel ban on Europe and failed to impress markets with stimulus amid the coronavirus outbreak. The ECB may ease policy in its decision today.
GBP/USD falls below 1.28 as the UK is set to announce new restrictions
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the dollar is strengthening and ahead of UK PM Johnson's emergency meeting which may include further steps to tackle the coronavirus crisis.
Breaking: Bitcoin crashes below $7,000 in a sharp move, to the lowest in 10 months
Bitcoin has crashed below $7,000 and trades just below $6,500 at the time of writing, a fall of over 15% on the day. It is trading at the lowest levels in 2020, the lowest since May 2019. Other cryptocurrencies are also crashing with Ethereum under $150 and Ripple under $0.20.
WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss
WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.
Gold surrenders early gains, back near $1640 level despite coronavirus-led jitters
Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback, albeit has managed to hold above one-week lows set early this Thursday