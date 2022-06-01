- GBP/USD recently fell to fresh session lows under the 1.2550 level amid focus on the weakening UK economy.
- Upcoming US data on Wednesday (ISM Manufacturing PMI) and Friday (jobs) will be worth watching and could spur fresh downside.
- A widening Fed/BoE policy and UK/US growth differentials suggests further downside is possible, with technicals also taking a bearish turn.
GBP/USD is on the back foot on Tuesday ahead of the release of key US data, despite US yields easing back from earlier session highs and US equities trading in the green, both factors that might normally lift the pair. Cable was last trading at session lows underneath the 1.2550 level and eyeing a run lower towards its 21-Day Moving Average in the mid-1.2400s, with the pair seemingly instead being driven by concerns about the weakening UK economy once again.
Final UK Manufacturing PMI data for May showed that manufacturing activity in the UK expanded at its weakest pace rate since January 2021, as producers of consumer goods struggled amid the worst cost-of-living crunch in multiple decades. Meanwhile, though the latest Nationwide house price data showed another jump in prices last month, a slowdown in the market is expected, the mortgage lender said.
At 1400GMT, US ISM Manufacturing PMI survey data for May is slated for release and should paint a comparatively more constructive picture of the health of the US economy, which could add further downside to GBP/USD. But the key data out this week will be Friday’s US labour market report. Any signs of easing inflation pressures from this week’s data might be a negative for the buck as it eases pressure on the Fed to tighten so aggressively.
However, the Fed is still set to be substantially more hawkish in the coming quarters than the BoE, with the UK’s economic outlook much more fragile than in the US. Technical selling might also be at play on Wednesday, with GBP/USD looking like it has broken the bullish uptrend of the last few weeks. That potentially means that, in the weeks ahead, a retest of May’s sub-1.2200 lows is on the cards.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2545
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1.2604
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2449
|Daily SMA50
|1.2752
|Daily SMA100
|1.3089
|Daily SMA200
|1.3322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2656
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2561
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2472
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2511
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2749
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
