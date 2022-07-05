- GBP/USD has corrected to near 1.2100 as DXY displayed a volatile show at open.
- The release of the Fed minutes will be the major event for the greenback bulls.
- Pound bulls are facing the headwinds of real income shocks and Brexit jitters.
The GBP/USD pair has slipped to near the critical support of 1.2100 after facing barricades around 1.2118 in the Asian session. The cable is in a correction mode after failing to sustain above 1.2160 on Monday, however, a resumption in the upside journey cannot be warranted as the market participants are awaiting the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes on Wednesday.
The US dollar index (DXY) is displaying wild moves at the open as an extra-long weekend on US Independence Day added volatility to the asset.
The release of the minutes after the policy announcement facilitates the market participants with more information on the condition of the US economy and how policy decisions will impact the economy further.
Investors must be aware of the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike to combat the soaring inflation. The inflation rate has climbed to 8.6% despite the balance sheet reduction program and the elevation of the borrowing rates to 1.50-1.75%. The detailed minutes on the interest rate decision will delight investors and help them to take informed decisions.
Meanwhile, the pound bulls are broadly on the backfoot amid tensions on renewed Brexit and enlarging real income shocks in the UK economy. The odds of the UK returning to the EU have trimmed significantly as Sir Kier Stammer, leader of the labor party in the UK has denied returning to the EU. Speaking to the BBC's political editor Chris Mason before the speech, Sir Keir said: "We want to go forward, not backward. And therefore this is not about rejoining the EU.
Also, the households in the UK economy are facing the headwinds of large real income shocks. The inflation rate in the pound region has surpassed 9% and its multiplier effects have trimmed the paychecks of the households. The Bank of England (BOE) is highly required to focus on cooling off the ultra-hot inflation.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2111
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2118
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2257
|Daily SMA50
|1.2387
|Daily SMA100
|1.2789
|Daily SMA200
|1.3146
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2165
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2085
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1976
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.208
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2042
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2161
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2203
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2241
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
