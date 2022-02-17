GBP/USD skids from 1.3630 as investors shift to defensives amid the geopolitical tensions

- GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3614 after investors prefer defensives over risk-sensitive forex.
- The rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have kept the market on its toes.
- The DXY has been capped after a poor show from the US Initial Jobless Claims.
The GBP/USD pair has attracted some offers in the US session around 1.3630, as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine renew after the shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Moscow rebels across a ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.
After the ceasefire, US President Joe Biden mentioned that there were some signifiers that Vladimir Putin’s area was conspiring of invasion to Ukraine in the next few days along with a pretext for the same.
Russia accused Biden of stoking tensions and released a strongly worded letter saying Washington was ignoring its security demands and threatening unspecified "military-technical measures", as per Reuters.
This has renewed the risk-aversion theme in the market as investors are cautious over escalating geopolitical tensions, which has raised the appeal for safe-haven assets.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is juggling in a narrow range of 95.70-95.88 since the start of the New York session. It would be justified to state that rising Initial Jobless Claims in the US has capped the DXY. The US Department of Labor has reported that the Initial Jobless Claims land at 248k, higher than the previous print of 225k and market estimates of 219k, which could dictate a less hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the March’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.
For further guidance, speech from the Cleveland Fed’s Mester on Thursday and British Retail Sales data from the Office for National Statistics on Friday will remain in focus while the headlines from the Russia-Ukraine tussle will remain the major driver.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3612
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3593
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3521
|Daily SMA50
|1.3481
|Daily SMA100
|1.3505
|Daily SMA200
|1.3694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3601
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3531
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3644
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3558
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.348
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3688
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
