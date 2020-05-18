GBP/USD sitting vulnerably high below 1.22 the figure

- GBP/USD perched insight of the bears and snippers.
- Race for COVID-19 vaccine lifting spirits and raising all boats.
- US dollar has signalled that the market has an appetite for risk-on.
GBP/USD is trading at 1.2194 having travelled between a low of 1.2075 and a high of 1.2227. The pound has defied all logical arguments for moving lower considering the domestic fundamentals, although it is early days in a long week of treacherous events and geopolitics for which the bulls will need to now defend.
The US dollar has signalled that the market has an appetite for risk-on as governments around the world have begun to test COVID-19's obstinateness. It was a mixed start to the week from the get-go, but risk appetite flooded-in as markets got behind courageous attempts to open up the world economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. News of progress towards a vaccine as the world's top laboratories work night and day in a race to find a solution to the pandemic helped to lift spirits.
Signs of a vaccine breakthrough
As the lowest death toll in town months was reported in the UK, Mr. Alok Sharma, the UK's Business Secretary, said “the UK would be the first country to get a vaccine, should trials be successful, and announced an extra £84 million in funding to accelerate research and production at Oxford and Imperial College,” as reported by the UK Telegraph.
Additionally,
the first coronavirus vaccine to be tested in people appears to be safe and able to stimulate an immune response against the virus, its manufacturer, Moderna, announced on Monday,
– The New York Times reported in recent trade.
A phase 1 study by Moderna, Inc., of Cambridge which has developed the vaccine in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has gone well. A phase 2 study has been granted expected to enrol an additional 600 volunteers — half older than 55 — to provide additional immunogenicity data. There are hops that in July the company will begin a Phase 3 study, aimed at showing that the vaccine can actually prevent disease.
Back to hard-Brexit and negative rate theories
Weekend hints of hard Brexit and negative rates are nothing new, but they certainly draw a line under prospects of a bearish outcome for sterling.
-
UK’s Frost: Tells UK PM, Barnier 'losing the argument' in Brexit trade row – Telegraph
-
BoE Examining Negative Rates, Haldane Tells Telegraph – BBG
"Negative interest rates in the UK have long since been considered incompatible with the business models of building societies. However, for the same reason not so long ago it would have been inconceivable to have Bank rate at 0.1%. Given the scale of the economic crisis that Britain is entering into, it may be wise for investors to keep an open mind as to monetary policy developments over the next year or so in the UK and beyond," analysts at Rabobank have explained.
The fact that the money market continues to price in a dip into negative rates suggests they are doing just that. This factor combined with Brexit risks and criticism of the government on its handling of the Covid-19 crisis suggest the potential for further pressure for the pound. We see downside risk to our long-standing target of GBP/USD1.19.
Meanwhile, EUR/GBP is playing out and moving into the hands of the bulls with support holding up as expected. so long as the world economy continues to show signs of normalizing and COVID-19 curve cntunes to flatten, the dollar will likely come under renewed pressure and give rise to a resurgence in the euro.
For the week ahead, Tuesday's UK jobs data will not fully show the full extent of COVID-19's impact. On Friday, however, we will have the year on year Retail Sales (Fri) but before then, April Consumer Price Index will be in focus (factoring a drop in the oil price).
GBP/USD levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2194
|Today Daily Change
|0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|1.212
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2369
|Daily SMA50
|1.2326
|Daily SMA100
|1.267
|Daily SMA200
|1.2663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2239
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2102
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2068
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2017
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1931
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2206
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2291
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2343
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges towards 1.09 on EU reconstruction plans, risk-on
EUR/USD is jumping toward 1.09 as Germany and France agree on a reconstruction plan worth €500 billion. Markets are rising amid hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and rising oil prices.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.22 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.22 amid US dollar weakness. The pound is shrugging off fraught post-Brexit negotiations and speculation that the BOE could set negative interest rates.
Gold retreats from fresh 7.5 year highs
Gold has retreated from the new 7.5-year high above $1,760 as investors shy away from the precious metal amid a better market mood.
Ethereum bids to lead the way to the moon
Ethereum takes over from Bitcoin and bets on increasing its market share beyond 10%. Bitcoin runs out of strength to face a scenario of multiple technical resistances. Ripple is still weak but could surprise on the upside in the next few days.
WTI ticks up, trades in 5-week highs
The crude oil recovery is ticking higher while printing fresh May’s highs. The market is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting bullish momentum in the medium-term.