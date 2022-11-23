- GBP/USD scales higher for the second straight day and climbs to a fresh weekly high.
- Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes weigh on the USD and offer support to the pair.
- Better-than-expected UK PMI underpins the GBP and contributes to the positive move.
- Investors now look to US macro data for some impetus ahead of the key FOMC minutes.
The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's positive move and gains some follow-through traction for the second successive day on Wednesday. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early North American session and is currently placed near the weekly high, just below the mid-1.1900s.
A combination of factors keeps the US Dollar bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Investors now seem convinced that the US central bank will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle and have been pricing in a greater chance of a relatively smaller 50 bps lift-off in December. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, continues to weigh on the safe-haven greenback.
The British Pound, on the other hand, draws support from reports that the UK government might look to pursue a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union. This comes on the back of expectations that the Bank of England will lift interest rates further to tame inflation. Furthermore, the flash UK PMIs showed that economic activity slowed less than expected in November, which is further underpinning the Sterling and pushing the GBP/USD pair higher.
Apart from the aforementioned fundamental factors, the possibility of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained strength beyond the 1.1900 mark provides an additional lift to spot prices. That said, a bleak outlook for the UK economy might keep a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the release of the FOMC minutes, due later during the US session.
In the meantime, the US economic docket - featuring the releases of flash PMIs, Durable Goods Orders, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and New Home Sales - might provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The market reaction to the US macro data, however, is more likely to be muted as investors await fresh clues about the Fed's policy outlook and future rate hike path. This will influence the USD price dynamics and determine the near-term trajectory for the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1938
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.189
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1632
|Daily SMA50
|1.138
|Daily SMA100
|1.1641
|Daily SMA200
|1.2207
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1903
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1814
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2029
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1869
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1848
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1835
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.178
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1924
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1958
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2013
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0300 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0300 as investors await high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US. Earlier in the day, the PMI data from Germany and the EU came in slightly better than expected, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD continues to rise toward 1.1950
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and continues to push higher toward 1.1950 ahead of the highly anticipated macroeconomic data releases from the US. The improving market mood weighs on the US Dollar and helps the pair keep its footing mid-week.
Gold recovers toward $1,740 as focus shifts to US data
Gold price started to edge higher toward $1,740 heading into the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand as market mood improves but the pair's movements remain limited ahead of US data and the FOMC's October meeting minutes.
FTX bankruptcy hearing update, SBF says “could make customers whole”
The crypto markets continue to remain volatile due to the major developments since the first week of November. Some critical events over the last three weeks include FTX’s implosion, an exploiter who stole $600 million worth of digital assets from the bankrupt exchange.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: Will markets continue to price in a 50 bps Fed hike? Premium
The level of business activity in the US will come under scrutiny when S&P Global releases the preliminary findings of its US private sector business activity surveys for November, on Wednesday, November 23. Surveys' notes on input prices could impact the USD's valuation.