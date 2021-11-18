GBP/USD sits near one-week high, looks to build on momentum beyond 1.3500

- GBP/USD edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked follow-through beyond the 1.3500 mark.
- Rising bets for an imminent BoE rate hike underpinned the sterling and remained supportive.
- Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped gains amid Brexit woes.
The GBP/USD pair traded with a positive bias through the first half of the European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the key 1.3500 psychological mark.
The pair built on the previous day's hotter-than-expected UK CPI-inspired rally of around 100 pips from sub-1.3400 levels and gained some follow-through traction on Thursday. This marked the third successive day of a positive move – also the fourth in the previous five – and was supported by rising bets for an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of England in December.
On the other hand, retreating US Treasury bond yields dragged the US dollar further away from a 16-month peak touched in the previous session. This was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, the possibility of the UK government suspending a part of the Brexit settlement over Northern Ireland held back bulls from placing aggressive bets.
Apart from this, the impasse over the post-Brexit fishing rights further collaborated to cap gains for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.3500 mark before traders start positioning for an extension of the recent recovery move from YTD lows, around mid-1.3300s touched last Friday.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the British pound. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US macro releases – the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
Apart from this, the US bond yields, the broader market risk sentiment and a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams will drive the USD demand. This, in turn, should provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair and produce some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3503
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3595
|Daily SMA50
|1.3646
|Daily SMA100
|1.3726
|Daily SMA200
|1.3839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3496
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3396
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3353
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3435
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3362
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3628
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1300 in quiet day
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1300 on Thursday as investors await the next catalyst. The US Dollar Index stays on the back foot with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield struggling to move above 1.6%. Focus shifts to mid-tier data releases from the US.
GBP/USD consolidates gains around 1.3500 ahead of US data
GBP/USD lost its bullish momentum after climbing to a fresh eight-day high of 1.3513 earlier in the day. Ahead of the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index data from the US, the greenback stays on the back foot, limiting the pair's downside.
Acceptance above $1,870 is critical for XAU/USD bulls
Gold price is struggling to extend the upside beyond the critical $1,870 supply zone, despite the extended weakness in the US Treasury yields and the dollar. Increased calls for the global central banks to act to tackle inflation are limiting gold’s bullish momentum.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation
Energy costs and speculation about the Federal Reserve System (Fed) nominations will lead the news. There is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves.