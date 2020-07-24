- Sustained USD selling assisted GBP/USD to gain traction for the sixth straight session on Friday.
- The British pound was further supported by Friday’s upbeat UK Retail Sales data and PMI prints.
- Renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit might turn out to be the only factor capping any strong gains.
The GBP/USD pair held steady near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2760-70 region, or multi-week tops set earlier this Friday.
A combination of factors assisted the pair to build on this week's positive move and gain some follow-through traction for the sixth consecutive session on Friday. The British pound found some support following the release of upbeat UK monthly Retail Sales figures and flash PMI prints.
On the other hand, the US dollar remained depressed in the wake of speculations that the US economic recovery could be grinding to a halt amid the resurgence of coronavirus cases. This coupled with a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields further undermined the greenback demand.
Meanwhile, concerns over worsening US-China relations took its toll on the global risk sentiment, albeit did little to revive the USD's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart. However, fears of a no-deal Brexit might keep a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair.
It is worth reporting that the latest round of negotiations ended on Thursday without any significant progress on the post-Brexit trade deal. Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said that they will not be able to strike a preliminary agreement by the UK PM Boris Johnson's July deadline.
Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront a stiff resistance near June monthly swing highs, around the 1.2810-15 region. Nevertheless, the pair still seems poised to end on a positive note and record gains for the third week in the previous four.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2757
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2551
|Daily SMA50
|1.2485
|Daily SMA100
|1.2415
|Daily SMA200
|1.2703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2673
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.248
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2706
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2812
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.
XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high
Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.