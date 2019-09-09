GBP/USD sits near multi-week tops, above mid-1.2300s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The recent Brexit optimism continues to underpin the British Pound.
  • Upbeat UK macro data provided an additional boost earlier this Monday.
  • Renewed USD weakness remained supportive amid empty US docket.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North-American session and is currently placed at fresh multi-week tops, comfortably above mid-1.2300s.
 
After Friday's modest pullback and a subsequent slide below mid-1.2200s earlier this Monday, the pair managed to regain positive traction following the release of stronger-than-expected UK monthly GDP growth figures.

Upbeat UK data adds to Brexit optimism

In fact, the UK economy expanded 0.3% on a monthly basis in July, which coupled with an unexpected upturn in the UK manufacturing/industrial production for July provided a goodish lift to the British Pound and remained supportive.
 
The pair surpassed last Thursday's swing high and was further supported by some renewed US Dollar weakness, despite the ongoing upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields and Friday's upbeat comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
 
On the UK political front, the UK lawmakers will hold another vote on a motion on whether to hold an early election at some point in mid-October, though is not expected to pass and should continue to drive the pair higher.
 
Hence, a follow-through up-move, even beyond the 1.2400 round figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility amid the recent optimism over a softer Brexit and absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.237
Today Daily Change 0.0086
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 1.2284
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2173
Daily SMA50 1.2301
Daily SMA100 1.2545
Daily SMA200 1.2751
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2346
Previous Daily Low 1.2279
Previous Weekly High 1.2354
Previous Weekly Low 1.1958
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2305
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2321
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.226
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2236
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2193
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2328
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2371
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2395

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1050

EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1050

The American dollar is under pressure at the beginning of the week, helping EUR/USD to extend gains beyond 1.1050. Comments from US Mnuchin and German Ministry mulling for the creation of a “shadow budget” lending support.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits six-week highs above 1.2350 on renewed Brexit optimism

GBP/USD hits six-week highs above 1.2350 on renewed Brexit optimism

GBP/USD hits fresh six-week tops above 1.2350 on upbeat UK GDP and fresh Brexit optimism, fuelled by PM Johnson's comments.  Johnson said they have "an abundance" of proposals to break Brexit impasse on the Irish backstop. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: consolidation continues ahead of a catalyst

USD/JPY: consolidation continues ahead of a catalyst

Upbeat market mood keeps the yen out of the market´s favor. Japanese data came in as expected, failed to trigger relevant moves. USD/JPY with the risk skewed to the upside needs to surpass 107.45.

USD/JPY News

Gold clings to modest daily gains, just above $1510 level

Gold clings to modest daily gains, just above $1510 level

Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session on Monday and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just above $1510 level.

Gold News

A busy week ahead as investors await central banks moves

A busy week ahead as investors await central banks moves

Risk assets received a boost last week while safe havens gave up some gains after the United States and China agreed to return to the negotiating table in early October. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures