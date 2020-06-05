GBP/USD sits near multi-month tops, bulls await a sustained move beyond 1.2700

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD stood tall near multi-month tops despite a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
  • Stellar US monthly jobs report assisted the greenback to build on its intraday recovery.
  • The GBP bulls also seemed unaffected by the lack of progress in the post-Brexit trade talks.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North American session and climbed to levels beyond the very important 200-day SMA. The pair shot to the highest level since March 12, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.2700 mark.

The pair prolonged its recent positive momentum and continued gaining traction for the seventh consecutive session on Friday. The bullish trend remained uninterrupted despite a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand following the release of stronger than expected US monthly employment details.

In fact, the headline NFP showed that the US economy added over 2.50 million jobs in May, beating consensus estimates pointing to a loss of 8 million jobs by a big margin. This was accompanied by a positive surprise from the unemployment rate, which unexpectedly fell to 13.3% from 14.7% previous.

The British pound, however, outperformed its American counterpart and seemed largely unaffected by the lack of progress in the post-Brexit trade talks. The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier accused the UK of backtracking on commitments on key issues and said that no significant progress had been made at the end of this week's fourth round of EU-UK trade negotiations.

Barnier further added that the new deal must be sealed by October 31 at the latest and the door is still open to a transition period extension. Meanwhile, a senior UK negotiating official told Reuters that October is too late for a deal with and that we need to work intensively now, and into July.

With bulls ignoring a combination of negative factors, some follow-through buying above the 1.2700 mark should now set the stage for additional gains. The pair might then aim to test the 1.2745-55 intermediate resistance before aiming to reclaim the 1.2800 round-figure mark.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2672
Today Daily Change 0.0075
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 1.2597
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2317
Daily SMA50 1.2378
Daily SMA100 1.2563
Daily SMA200 1.2675
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2633
Previous Daily Low 1.2501
Previous Weekly High 1.2394
Previous Weekly Low 1.2164
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2583
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2551
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2521
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2445
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2388
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2653
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.271
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2786

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

