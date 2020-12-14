GBP/USD sits near daily tops, around 1.3400 mark

- GBP/USD built on its bullish weekly gap opening amid renewed hopes for a Brexit deal.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the first half of the European session, with bulls now looking to build on the strength beyond the 1.3400 mark.
Having found some support near 50-day SMA, around the 1.3135 region on Friday, the pair opened with a bullish gap on the first day of a new week after the UK and the EU agreed to extend Brexit talks. The decision to continue trade negotiations beyond Sunday's deadline raised expectations for a free trade agreement before the end of Brexit transition period on December 31.
The buying surrounding the British pound picked up pace after the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier added to the optimism and said that they will give every chance to reach a post-Brexit trade deal. This, along with the prevalent US dollar selling bias, provided an additional boost to the GBP/USD pair and remained supportive of the strong intraday positive move.
The optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease now seemed to have raised expectations for a swift global economic recovery and continued boosting investors' sentiment. This, along with hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus measures, weighed heavily on the safe-haven greenback and dragged it to fresh two-and-half-year lows on Monday.
Meanwhile, Barnier further added that there has been limited progress in UK trade negotiations on enforcement mechanisms and disagreement on State Aid. Moreover, the UK and the EU have repeatedly failed to narrow their differences on key issues might. This might hold bullish traders from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, Brexit developments should continue to play a dominant role in driving the sentiment surrounding the sterling. Apart from this, the US fiscal stimulus headlines might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.0173
|Today Daily Change %
|1.31
|Today daily open
|1.3227
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3334
|Daily SMA50
|1.3151
|Daily SMA100
|1.3092
|Daily SMA200
|1.2752
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3325
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3134
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3478
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3252
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3323
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3419
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3513
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.