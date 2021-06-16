GBP/USD sits near daily tops, above 1.4100 mark ahead of FOMC

GBP/USD gained strong positive traction following the release of hotter-than-expected UK CPI.

A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the intraday move up beyond the 1.4100 mark.

Investors now seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC policy decision.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, comfortably above the 1.4100 mark.

Following a brief consolidation through the early part of the trading action on Wednesday, the pair caught some fresh bids following the release of hotter-than-expected UK inflation figures. In fact, the headline UK CPI jumped above the Bank of England's target for the first time in almost two years and rose 2.1% in May. This marked a sharp acceleration from April's 1.5% and also surpassed consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 1.8%.

This, along with a subdued US dollar demand, allowed the GBP/USD pair to build on the overnight bounce from the 1.4035-30 region, or one-month lows. The momentum pushed the pair beyond the 1.4100 mark, though a combination of factors held bulls from placing aggressive bets. Investors remain concerned about the EU-UK stand-off on the Northern Ireland protocol and the UK government's decision to delay the final stage of easing lockdown measures.

Apart from this, nervousness ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision acted as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Investors might have already started pricing in the prospects for an earlier stimulus withdrawal amid worries about rising inflationary pressure. Expectations for a less dovish Fed helped put a tentative floor under the greenback and kept a lid on any further gains for the major, at least for the time being.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent pullback from the vicinity of mid-1.4200s, or the highest level since April 2018 has run its course. That said, any subsequent positive move is more likely to confront a stiff resistance and remains capped just ahead of the 1.4200 mark, warranting some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch