GBP/USD sits near 15-month top, comfortably above mid-1.2800s ahead of UK jobs data

- GBP/USD touches a fresh 15-month peak on Tuesday and is supported by a combination of factors.
- Expectations that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance weigh on the USD and lend some support.
- Bets for more aggressive tightening by the BoE act as a tailwind ahead of the key UK jobs report.
The GBP/USD pair trades with a positive bias for the fourth successive day on Tuesday and climbs to the 1.2875 region, or a fresh high since April 2022 during the Asian session.
The US Dollar (USD) prolongs its downtrend witnessed over the past week or so and drops to a nearly three-week low, which turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Two Fed officials said Monday that the end to the current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close. This led to the overnight downfall in the US Treasury bond yields and keeps the USD bulls on the defensive. The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, remains well supported by expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will be far more aggressive in policy tightening to combat high inflation.
In fact, the markets are currently pricing in the possibility of a further 130 bps of tightening by the BoE through to the turn of the year. Moreover, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey noted on Monday that inflation is unacceptably high and the aim is to bring it down to the 2% target. Bailey added that headline inflation is expected to decrease significantly over the rest of the year, though both price and wage increases at current rates are inconsistent with the inflation target. This lends additional support to the GBP/USD pair ahead of the release of the UK monthly employment details.
The market focus will remain glued to wage growth data, which is expected to show that Average Earnings including bonuses rose to 6.8% during the three months to May from the 6.5% previous. Apart from any major disappointment, the crucial jobs report might continue to underpin the Sterling Pound (GBP). In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the US, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside and any corrective decline is more likely to get bought into.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2868
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2861
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2732
|Daily SMA50
|1.2581
|Daily SMA100
|1.2421
|Daily SMA200
|1.2165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2868
|Previous Daily Low
|1.275
|Previous Weekly High
|1.285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2659
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2823
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2796
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2785
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls flirt with 0.6700 hurdle on upbeat Aussie data, softer US inflation signals
AUD/USD justifies upbeat sentiment data from Australia, as well as cheers broad US Dollar weakness, as bulls prod the key 0.6700 upside hurdle amid early Tuesday.The Aussie pair also benefits from the downbeat US inflation expectations, as well as the softer US jobs report.
EUR/USD bulls need validation from 1.1015 and EU-US inflation clues
EUR/USD bulls print a three-week high near 1.1015 during a four-day winning streak amid early Tuesday in Asia, extending the previous day’s upside break of the key resistance line towards pushing the Euro buyers toward another key upside hurdle.
Gold upside appears limited until 21 DMA resistance holds Premium
Gold price is struggling to extend last week’s recovery gains while keeping its range below the $1,930 threshold so far this Tuesday. Gold price witnesses a bull-bear tug-of-war, as markets await the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) for a fresh directional move.
Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors
Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows.
More downside pressure on the buck
There wasn’t much going on in Monday trade which was unsurprisingly reflected in the price action. We did see another round of mild but broad-based US Dollar selling, and we did see US equities attempt to push back up after taking a hit on Friday.