GBP/USD sideways, hovering around 1.3900

  • Pound unable to break above 1.3930 versus US dollar.
  • GBP/USD in positive territory for the day, still facing bearish pressure.

The GBP/USD climbed to 1.3925 after the beginning of the American session and then pulled back to 1.3882. Cable is hovering around 1.3900 moving sideways on Monday, in positive ground for the day, but still facing some bearish pressure.

The US dollar is moving without a clear direction. Hours ago it rose across the board and then it gave away most of those gains as US yields kept moving to the downside and as equity prices in the US turned negative. The DXY is up by 0.03% at 91.85 while the 10-year yield stands at 1.48%, near Friday’s lows.

Investors await key economic reports ahead in the US, with special attention to Friday’s NFP. Month-end flows could trigger some extra volatility in the sessions ahead.

Regarding the UK, analysts at ING point out that it should be a calm week for data and also sterling. “The UK-EU trade dispute has calmed and it seems the grace period on chilled meats imports to NI will be extended. The BoE did not bring too much surprise this week and although a little bit more hawkish than expected, still the MPC refrained from pointing at earlier rate hikes. This suggests some stabilisation in sterling ahead and should EUR/USD continue its slow recovery to and above the 1.20 level, it should bring GBP higher with it.”

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3899
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.388
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4055
Daily SMA50 1.4036
Daily SMA100 1.395
Daily SMA200 1.3623
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3936
Previous Daily Low 1.3872
Previous Weekly High 1.4001
Previous Weekly Low 1.3787
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3896
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3911
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3856
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3831
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3791
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.392
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.396
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3984

 

 

