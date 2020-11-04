GBP/USD sideways around 1.3000 as US dollar consolidates

- US election: Biden consolidates lead in two key states.
- Cable steady around 1.3000, without a clear direction.
The GBP/USD pair is moving sideways around 1.3000 as the US dollar consolidates across the board with traders awaiting the results of the elections that now show candidate Joe Biden as the most likely winner.
Wall Street is rising sharply with the Dow Jones up by 2.63%. Crude oil gains 3.40%. The bold optimism seen in equities is not present at the moment in the currency market. The US dollar presents minor gains versus commodity currencies and also versus its main European rivals.
Market participants mostly ignored economic data from the US. ADP informed private-sector payrolls rose by 365K below the 650K expected. Attention continues to be set on the elections.
Democratic candidate Joe Biden was about to take Wisconsin and increased its lead in Michigan. Both states could open the doors of the White House. Still, the margin between him and President Trump is very tight, so as long as there are votes to count, a definition could take more time.
In the UK, lawmakers approved a lockdown for England for the period of one month. The pound remained steady, holding onto modest losses versus the dollar and also the euro. Wednesday’s report showed that COVID-19 cases rose to 25,177 from 20,018 of the day earlier.
Bank of England official will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday at 07:00 GMT. “ We look for unchanged Bank Rate and £120bn of QE. Risks of a rate cut to 0% have risen with Lockdown 2.0”, explained TDS analysts.
From a technical perspective, GBP/USD is moving sideways with a slightly bullish bias as long as it remains above the 1.2880/1.2900 area (horizontal support, uptrend line and the 100-day moving average). A firm break lower should clear the way to more losses. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 1.3070, followed by 1.3150.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.299
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2988
|Daily SMA50
|1.2992
|Daily SMA100
|1.2883
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2903
|Previous Weekly High
|1.308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2827
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Markets rise as tight biting elections edge toward Biden
The US Presidential election remains tight, yet Biden seems to be improving his position in Michigan and Wisconsin. Markets are rising and the safe-haven dollar is down. Earlier, the dollar gained on fears of a contested election.
EUR/USD battles 1.17 as Biden advances in tight election
EUR/USD is battling 1.17 as the US Presidential Elections remain contested but seem better for Biden. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. ADP's private-sector jobs report missed with 365K in October.
GBP/USD falls off 1.30 as US elections closely watched
GBP/USD has slipped back below 1.30 in highly volatile trading. The market mood remains upbeat amid rising chances for a Biden victory in the US elections. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.
XAU/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined around $1908-10 region
Some renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to regain traction and move above the $1900. The latest update showed Trump’s lead has narrowed in Michigan and weighed on the USD. A modest uptick in the equity markets might undermine the safe-haven gold and cap gains.
WTI clings to gains above $38.00 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices manage to extend the rebound from Monday’s lows in the sub-$34.00 region to the vicinity of the $39.00 mark per barrel. The rebound in prices, however, is expected to be short-lived as it is mainly supported by short covering.