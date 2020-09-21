GBP/USD: Shrugs off virus woes amid US dollar weakness, eyes 1.3000

- GBP/USD stays bid near the mid-1.2900s following three successive failures to cross 1.3000 during last week.
- UK’s health authorities tease lockdown restrictions following the recent jump in cases, deaths due to the pandemic.
- British Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans, the BDO survey suggests no V-shaped recovery.
- Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar, risk catalysts are the key.
GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.2955, up 0.33% intraday, while heading into the London open on Monday. In doing so, the Cable pays a little heed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) threats emanating from the UK, as well as Brexit pessimism, while cheering the broad US dollar weakness. Given the light calendar ahead of the Fed policymakers’ comments during the American session, risk catalysts will be the key.
Excerpts from the upcoming speech of British Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, shared by Reuters, suggest that the pandemic’s return is not only fading the economic recovery but also pushes the nation towards another lockdown and a “very challenging winter”. On the other hand, London Mayor Sadiq Khan also said, as per the BBC, that they’re "catching up" with Covid-19 hotspots in northern England.
Other than the virus worries, Brexit pessimism is also looming over the Pound traders. Having initially showed readiness to hear the Internal Market Bill (IMB), mainly due to the UK PM Boris Johnson’s offer to ease fisheries, the European Union (EU) is reiterating the warning if London moves ahead to conquer the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).
Amid these negative points, a survey report from the Make UK and BDO suggest that the talks of V-shaped recovery are just fanciful.
As a result, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is again stepping forward to help businesses. The news, cited by the Financial Times (FT), indicates an extension of four loan schemes for applications until the end of November.
On the other hand, the US dollar index (DXY) drops 0.27% to 92.75 by the press time as markets await fresh clues to extend the latest greenback recovery amid mixed signals from virus, stimulus and a tussle with China. Adding to the greenback’s problem is its latest tussle with Iran and an on-going tension with Beijing.
Looking forward, a light calendar may keep traders directed to the risk catalysts and hence speech from the UK’s health authorities, at 10:00 AM GMT will be the key to watch.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond 50-day SMA, currently around 1.3010, becomes necessary for the Cable bulls to target the late-August lows near 1.3055, failing to do so can keep the monthly low of 1.2762 on the bears’ radars.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2958
|Today Daily Change
|42 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33%
|Today daily open
|1.2916
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3099
|Daily SMA50
|1.2999
|Daily SMA100
|1.2716
|Daily SMA200
|1.273
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2915
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3007
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2777
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2887
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3057
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Coronavirus resurgence a cause for concern for Euro bulls
EUR/USD's uptrend at risk as coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone. New lockdown restrictions may force the ECB to adopt a stronger dovish stance. Traders eye preliminary Eurozone PMI numbers along with virus figures.
GBP/USD: Shrugs off virus woes amid US dollar weakness, eyes 1.3000
GBP/USD stays well bid above the mid-1.2900s following three successive failures to cross 1.3000 during last week. UK’s health authorities mull lockdown restrictions. Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans. Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar.
Gold due for a breakout, according to key indicator
Gold's multi-week consolidation in a narrowing price range could end with a bullish breakout, as a widely-tracked daily chart indicator is about to turn bullish. The yellow metal has carved out a descending triangle pattern over the past four weeks.
The week ahead: Central bankers’ chance to explain themselves
Global equities took another hit at the end of last week, and as we start a fresh week there is some concern that volatility could be creeping back into the markets and that tech has lost some of its lustre, along with gold, which also ended the week lower.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.