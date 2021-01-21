GBP/USD shrugs off UK’s virus woes as bulls attack 1.3700 on upbeat mood

- GBP/USD rises for the fourth consecutive day, attacks intraday high, after refreshing the multi-year top the previous day.
- Biden’s swearing-in ceremony as the 46th US President lifted the mood, vaccines are also the reason for market optimism.
- UK’s covid-led deaths jump to record to, PM Johnson says figures are appalling.
- Britain’s top scientist Sir Patrick Vallance said UK remains in a very “dangerous situation”.
GBP/USD wavers around the intraday top of 1.3684 while heading into Thursday’s London open. The cable refreshed the highest levels seen since May 2018 after Wednesday’s upbeat British inflation data backed BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s rejection to negative rates. Also fueling the quote could be the broad US dollar weakness amid market optimism as Joe Biden presides the Oval Office. In doing so, the sterling ignores the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes at home while expecting more positives from the White House and the ECB’s bearish tone.
After the UK’s annualized CPI jumped past market expectations to 0.6% in December, news that Britain marked a gradual reduction in the covid infections favored the GBP/USD bulls to refresh multi-month high. However, the jump in the death toll to the fresh all-time high of 1,820 seemed to be ignored.
Following the covid update, UK PM Johnson said Wednesday’s record deaths from COVID-19 are “appalling” and the death toll is likely to keep rising in the next few weeks because of the spread of a new, more infectious variant of the virus, per Reuters. Also conveying the worries was the UK’s topmost scientist Sir Patrick Vallance. In addition to suggesting virus-led danger for Britain, Mr. Vallance also said, per The Sun, that the pressure on the National Health Services (NHS) is “very, very bad at the moment and in some cases it looks like a war zone in terms of the things that people are having to deal with".
It should be noted that British singers recently followed business houses while conveying disappointment from the Brexit deal due to travel restrictions. The same could be true for the fisheries.
On the positive side, Oxford scientists are working on the vaccine to combat emerging strains, as per the Telegraph, whereas the World Health Organization (WHO) also pushes for more vaccines, cited by Reuters.
Market’s risk-tone remains upbeat amid hopes of further stimulus and vaccinations as Biden rolls out executive orders. However, fears of escalating US-China tension and challenges for energy companies tame the mood. That said, stock futures in the US and the UK remain upbeat while Asian shares refresh record top by press time.
Looking forward, the British calendar remains empty for the day but the ECB’s monetary policy meeting will be the key for today. Should the bloc’s central bank match wide marked expectations of unveiling a dovish halt, the GBP/USD can witness a pullback.
Read: ECB Preview: Lagarde may trigger a “buy the dip” opportunity by trying to talk down the euro
Technical analysis
Considering the pair’s successful trading above 200-bar SMA, bullish MACD and an upward sloping trend line from December 21, GBP/USD bulls can stay hopeful to break multiple tops around 1.3700 marked during the current month. Following that, February 2018 low near 1.3765 and the 1.3800 threshold could lure the GBP/USD buyers ahead of highlighting the 1.4000 psychological magnet.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3683
|Today Daily Change
|25 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.3658
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3595
|Daily SMA50
|1.3451
|Daily SMA100
|1.3212
|Daily SMA200
|1.293
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3719
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3623
|Previous Weekly High
|1.371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3682
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.366
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3571
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3519
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3762
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.2100 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD holds onto gains above 1.21, having witnessed a bull market pullback ahead of ECB's rate decision. The central bank is expected to maintain the status quo on interest rates and bond purchases. The ECB may attempt to talk down the euro, with the economy facing recession risk.
GBP/USD regains 1.3700 amid upbeat mood, ignores virus concerns
GBP/USD regains 1.3700, rising for the fourth consecutive day. US President Biden’s first moves lift the mood. The UK's rapid vaccinations also add to market optimism. UK’s covid-led deaths jump to record, PM Johnson says figures are appalling.
Gold refreshes two-week top as buyers eye 100-day SMA
Gold prices rise to a fresh high since January 08 while taking the bids above $1,870. Gold buyers cheer successful upside break of 50-day SMA to refresh the multi-day high. A break above 100-day SMA, at $1,883.80 will eye for $1,900.
ECB Preview: Lagarde may trigger a “buy the dip” opportunity by trying to talk down the euro
Missing the target for over two years – and moving further away from it– cannot be called a success. The European Central Bank has only one job, keeping inflation "at, or close to 2%" and the current level of -0.3% is undoubtedly an issue.
DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields
It was a flat day in the end for the DXY, despite risk-on in the stock market. Pandemic nerves may have acted in support of the US dollar but falling real yields may hurt it. The Trump to Biden administration went smoothly on Wednesday.