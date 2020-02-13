GBP/USD should meet resistance near 1.3060 – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, noted occasional bullish attempts in Cable are expected to meet initial hurdle in the 1.3060 region.
Key Quotes
“GBP/USD is seeing a mild recovery from 1.2872 and it is possible that this was the end of an ‘a-b-c’ correction. Rallies will find initial resistance at the 55 day ma at 1.3059 and the near term resistance line at 1.3129 and will need to regain this to alleviate downside pressure. Failure at 1.2872 (recent low) would put the 55 week ma at 1.2799 and the 200 day moving average at 1.2690 back on the plate.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
