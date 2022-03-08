GBP/USD shoots higher in a bout of risk-on as Ukraine confirms not insisting on NATO membership

- GBP/USD bulls step in as there could be a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the Ukraine invasion.
- Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is open to dialogue and NATO is not on the agenda.
GBP/USD is back in the green after rallying from 1.31 the figure and now on the march towards 1.3130. A phase of risk-on has happened in recent trade following remarks from Ukraine's president, Zelensky, that Ukraine was not about to join NATO, reminding the world that Ukraine was not regarded as being ready to join NATO.
"I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that ... NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine," Zelensky said in an interview aired Monday night on ABC News.
This is essentially a rehash of what is already known so it may not have a lasting impact. There are a lot of criteria for NATO membership and Ukraine didn’t really meet any of those. Having said that, Zelensky has also said he is open to "compromise" on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent just before unleashing the invasion on February 24. Overall, Zelensky is open to dialogue.
"I'm talking about security guarantees," he said. He said these two regions "have not been recognized by anyone but Russia, these pseudo republics. But we can discuss and find the compromise on how these territories will live on."
Central banks in focus
Meanwhile, the Bank of England policymakers are set to enter the blackout period ahead of an interest rate decision on March 17.
We expect a 25bps hike then, but so do markets and economists, so the focus will be on how quickly the bank will increase rates (continue with back-to-back hikes?) and how high it is willing to take the bank rate," analysts at Scotiabank said. Money markets are currently fully pricing in a 25 basis point rate increase at the BoE's March meeting.
As for the US dollar, we are in the blackout period of Federal Reserve speakers ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting. ''Between the ongoing risk-off impulses and the Fed outlook for tightening, we believe the dollar uptrend remains intact,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said.
''Recent comments support our view that the Fed is on track to start the tightening cycle with a 25 bp hike March 16. WIRP suggests nearly 100% odds of liftoff then, which we think is spot on. We had always been skeptical about a 50 bp move and the Ukraine crisis has quashed expectations for a larger move,'' the analysts added.
''Looking ahead, nearly 175 bp of tightening is priced in over the next 12 months, up from 150 bp seen at the end of last week, followed by another 25 bp in the following 12 months. Such a path would see the Fed Funds rate peaking near 2.0% vs. 1.75% at the end of last week. We continue to believe that the terminal rate will have to be much higher but at least the market is moving in that direction again.''
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3127
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3471
|Daily SMA50
|1.3516
|Daily SMA100
|1.348
|Daily SMA200
|1.3647
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3246
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3102
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally above 1.0950 on Ukraine nod to Russia
The EUR/USD pair is up to trade at around 1.0950 after a news agency reported Ukraine will no longer insist on NATO membership. Wall Street shrug off the negative tone and trades in the green.
XAUUSD retains gains near record high of $2,075.64 a troy ounce
Gold Price consolidates at around the $2,060 level as US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have announced sanctions on Russia amid its latest invasion of Ukraine.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3100 amid a fresh bout of optimism
GBP/USD came under renewed selling pressure after the UK and the US government announced more sanctions on Russia but managed to recover after Ukraine's announcement of giving up on joining NATO.
Crypto bloodbath likely to continue until late March
BTC continues to slide south, with warning signs indicating a major break lower is increasingly probable. ETH confirms a likely resumption of selling pressure. XRP hangs by a thread and is positioned for another major swing lower.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
High volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war implies lowering leverage. Trading with the trend has never been more relevant than now. Being aware of a potential reversal is also critical.