  • GBP/USD is approaching 1.3030 on higher UK CPI and Retail Sales Index. 
  • A UK’s inflation has raised the odds of one more interest rate hike by the BOE in May.
  • Risk-on impulse is fetching the spotlight amid a rebound in the Asian markets.

The GBP/USD pair as the UK’s Office for National Statistics has reported the yearly Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 7%. A print of 7% is significantly higher than the preliminary forecast of 6.7% and the prior figure of 6.2%. However, the yearly Core CPI has landed at 5.7%.

This has raised the odds of an elevation in the interest rates by the Bank of England (BOE) in May.  Earlier, the BOE raised its interest rates to 0.75%. The BOE hiked its borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) twice in February and March and by 10 bps in December. In March’s monetary policy, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey announced that inflation is set to reach 8% in the month of April and the Ukraine crisis due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is bolstering the energy bills of households. Also, the higher commodity prices have dented the margins of corporate.

The yearly UK Retail Price Index has landed at 9%, higher than the previous figure and market consensus of 8.8% and 8.2% respectively.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is eyeing a re-test of the critical figure of 100.00 on improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. Asian markets have rebounded sharply as fears of higher US inflation are fading away. Positive market sentiment is favoring the risk-sensitive assets.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3007
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3121
Daily SMA50 1.3291
Daily SMA100 1.3357
Daily SMA200 1.3533
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3054
Previous Daily Low 1.2994
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2982
Previous Monthly High 1.3438
Previous Monthly Low 1.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3017
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2978
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2956
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2918
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3039
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3077
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3099

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles to gain traction, holds above 1.0800

EUR/USD struggles to gain traction, holds above 1.0800

EUR/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound after having dropped toward 1.0800 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair, however, seems to be struggling to gather bullish momentum with rising US Treasury bond yields helping the dollar hold its ground.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD edged higher above 1.3000 on hot UK inflation

GBP/USD edged higher above 1.3000 on hot UK inflation

GBP/USD has gained traction early Wednesday and turned positive on the day near 1.3020. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI jumped to 7% in March from 6.2% in February, surpassing the market expectation of 6.7%.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls await ascending channel breakout amid Ukraine crisis

Gold bulls await ascending channel breakout amid Ukraine crisis

Gold built on its recent bounce from sub-$1,900 levels, or the one-month low touched on March 29 and shot to a fresh four-week high on Tuesday. The intraday move up followed the release of the US consumer inflation figures.

Gold News

Here’s why MATIC price is due for a 20% rally

Here’s why MATIC price is due for a 20% rally

MATIC price is in a spot where an upswing possibility makes sense from a technical standpoint. The on-chain metrics also point out that a short-term uptrend seems likely in the coming days for Polygon.

Read more

Bank of Canada Preview: Three CAD-shaking things to watch out for beyond the 50 bps hike Premium

Bank of Canada Preview: Three CAD-shaking things to watch out for beyond the 50 bps hike

Aggressive Canadians? That may sound like an oxymoron but after anti-lockdown protests in Ottawa, the Bank of Canada, based in the capital, may also take a tough stance against inflation. A 50 bps rate hike is on the table.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures