GBP/USD recovers from a dip under 1.25 again, However, economists at Scotiabank expect the pair to head for a firm break under 1.24 in the coming days.
Political uncertainty could further see the GBP weaken in the near-term
“With the Fed set to deliver a hawkish hike today that perhaps even opens the door to a 75bps hike (if necessary), the GBP is at risk of firming its losses to a break under 1.24 this week.”
“Political uncertainty following tomorrow’s local elections (results due through Friday) could further see the GBP weaken in the near-term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from session tops, holds above 1.0500 ahead of Fed
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having advanced to a fresh daily high above 1.0550. The dollar holds its ground after ISM Services PMI data showed that input prices in the service sector rose at a stronger pace than expected in April. Investors wait for the Fed to announce its policy decisions.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has declined below 1.2500 in the early American session on Wednesday as the dollar preserves its strength and weighs on the pair ahead of the all-important Fed event. The ISM Services PMI report showed that input prices rose sharply in April.
Gold on the defensive below $1,870 ahead of key risk events
Gold is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and fluctuating in a tight range below $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds near 3% ahead of the Fed rate decision, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
RYOSHI rewards to launch in mid-May after 23.9 billion Shiba Inu burned
23.9 billion Shiba Inu tokens have been destroyed, according to the ShibaBurn contract. Shiba Inu developers have announced the reward schedule for the meme coin.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock News: A dead cat bounce is imminent
ARKK ETF continues to be pressured as the imminent Fed decision awaits. Investors in the fund are staring at losses nearing 50% for the year but so far the rush for the exit has not materialized.