GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3300 ahead of US ADP Employment data, Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony

- GBP/USD remains on the back foot around weekly low, fades early Asian session rebound.
- UK PM Johnson backs Russian exclusion from SWIFT, US President Biden bans flights from Moscow in US airspace.
- BOE, Fed policymakers flash mixed signals over Russia-Ukraine jitter’s impact on next moves.
- Global markets remain sluggish, yields, stock futures pare recent losses, DXY stays firmer.
GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.3310, down for the second consecutive day amid early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the cable pair portrays the mixed feelings in the market, as well as cautious optimism, ahead of the key US data/events.
Having witnessed a full show of risk-aversion due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis in the last two days, market sentiment prints inactivity. The reason could be linked to the mixed comments from US President Joe Biden during his first State of the Union (SOTU) speech, as well as hopes of overcoming the Russia-Ukraine crisis as the peace talks aren’t off the table yet.
US President Biden banned Russian flights from entering the US airspace due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. On the positive side was Biden’s promotion of “self-reliance” and readiness to battle inflation with systematic steps.
Read: S&P 500 Futures, US Treasury yields retreat as US President Biden’s SOTU bans Russian flights
Russia ran deeper into Kyiv and remains hopeful to achieve its goal but UK PM Johnson said, "It's already clear Putin will ultimately fail in Ukraine." The national leader also said that they will do more to exclude Russian banks from the SWIFT system and freeze their assets.
It should be noted that the recent Russia-Ukraine tussles have already raised concerns that the global economic recovery from the pandemic will be slowed down, which in turn probes central bank hawks. However, the recent comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and Bank of England (BOE) officials haven’t yet confirmed the same even if the money markets are paring back the hopes of faster policy tightening.
Elsewhere, the UK signs an £800 million post-Brexit trade deal with New Zealand but British farmers don’t like it.
That said, the GBP/USD pair traders will keep their eyes on the Russia-Ukraine headlines for fresh impulse. Also important is the US ADP Employment Change for February and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual testimony.
Read: US ADP February Preview: Private job creation returns
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the two-month-old support line, now resistance around 1.3490, directs GBP/USD prices towards 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of December-January upside, near 1.3280. However, oversold RSI conditions may test the pair bears afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3311
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.3323
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3528
|Daily SMA50
|1.3526
|Daily SMA100
|1.3497
|Daily SMA200
|1.3666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3302
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3273
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3354
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3271
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3136
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3541
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1100 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD looks south to test 1.1090 amid escalation in restrictions on Moscow by the US. Despite the improving market mood, investors prefer to hold the US currency ahead of the US ADP data and Fed Chair Powell's testimony. Round 2 of Russia-Ukraine peace talks is eyed as well.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell
GBP/USD remains on the back foot near 1.3300 amid cautious optimism. UK PM Johnson backs Russian exclusion from SWIFT, US President Biden bans flights from Moscow in America's airspace. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony.
Gold: Will it recapture $1,950 on Russia-Ukraine peace talks 2.0, Powell? Premium
Gold price rebound pauses ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks 2.0, Powell. US President Joe Biden announces a ban on Russian flights from using the American airspace. Gold appears a ‘buy the dips’ trade amid escalating Ukraine crisis.
Algorand price to revisit $1 if ALGO bulls can stay above this level
Algorand price is at an inflection point in its journey as it hovers above a weekly support level. A breakdown of this barrier could lead to a retracement before the bullish scenario kicks in, but a bounce could prematurely trigger a similar outlook.
Powell Preview: Rethink because of the war? Not so fast, Fed set to remain on track, dollar to rise Premium
Will the war halt the Federal Reserve's plans to raise rates? That is the question for markets, which are awaiting a critical testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Conveying a "business as usual" message could boost the dollar.