GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2680 amid UK’s political uncertainty

- Politics in play amid no major data, holidays at the US and the UK.
- Market reaction to the latest news will be observed during the active sessions to come.
With one after the other British lawmakers filing their nominations to replace PM May, together with the Brexit party’s victory in the EU election, political plays at the UK have been highlighted off-late. However, the GBP/USD pair showed little reaction as the UK markets were off on Monday. The quote trades near 1.2680 during early Tuesday.
While the rise of eurosceptics and Brexit hardliners during the EU general election questioned market sentiment yesterday, closure of the UK markets due to Spring Bank Holiday confined investor reaction to the news.
On the Brexit front, speculations concerning the no-deal Brexit were spreading faster after Nigel Farage’s newly formed Brexit Party gained command.
Traders now await the British open to observe how the latest news reports get into the action. Additionally, second-tier data/events from the UK and the US might also entertain momentum traders during the rest of the day.
Technical Analysis
The 1.2760/70 area, including February month low and a descending triangle stretched since early-May, continues to challenge buyers targeting 1.2800 round-figure. As a result, 1.2600, 1.2480 and January 2018 low near 1.2430 could be found on the bears’ list.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady just below 1.1200 ahead of Asian opening
Monday saw the dollar appreciating only marginally against major rivals, as holidays in the US and the UK kept trading desks empty. EU elections provided no surprise, as, despite an increase in eurosceptics seats, pro-EU parties retained a majority.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2680 amid UK’s political uncertainty
With one after the other British lawmakers filing their nominations to replace PM May, together with the Brexit party’s victory in the EU election, political plays at the UK have been highlighted off-late.
USD/JPY on the bids near 109.60 as Tokyo open emphasize domestic data
The USD/JPY pair is taking the rounds near 109.60 as Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens on softer than expected domestic data around Tokyo open on Tuesday.
Gold: Holding above the 20-DMA, sights on 61.8% Fibo at 1290
Gold prices hold above the 20-D EMA channel resistance as stochastics continuing to lean bullish as the price leans against the mid-August 2018 major-uptrend’s support line.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.