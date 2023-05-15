GBP/USD seesaws above 1.2500 with eyes on UK employment, US Retail Sales and debt ceiling talks

- GBP/USD grinds higher after posting the biggest daily jump in two weeks, bouncing off the lowest levels in fortnight.
- Cautious optimism surrounding US debt ceiling solution allows US Dollar bulls to take a breather.
- UK employment details will be crucial for Pound Sterling buyers after BoE, UK growth numbers came in mixed.
- US Retail Sales for April, President Biden’s debt ceiling negotiations with House Speaker McCarthy eyed too.
GBP/USD portrays typical pre-data anxiety above 1.2500, following the biggest daily rebound in a fortnight as the key Tuesday begins. That said, the Cable pair managed to cheer hawkish comments from the Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist, as well as a broad US Dollar retreat amid mildly positive sentiment, the previous day. However, traders remain cautious as they approach monthly readings of the UK employment readings, US Retail Sales and the all-important US debt ceiling talks.
“The Bank of England needs to guard against second-round inflationary effects which could see inflation bottom out at 4% or 5%, rather than return to its 2% target, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Monday,” per Reuters.
On the other hand, the White House announced a meeting between President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy to overcome the looming US default. Ahead of the event, the US policymakers appear somewhat optimistic about extending the debt ceiling limit before the June expiry.
Apart from the risks, the largest fall US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index since April 2020, to -31.8 for May, joined mixed Fed talks to also weigh on the US Dollar. That said, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Monday that there is still a long distance to go on inflation and added that they may have to "go up on rates," as reported by Reuters. Bostic further noted that he will not be looking at cutting rates until well into 2024 in his baseline scenario. On the contrary, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee said in an interview with CNBC on Monday that a lot of impact of rate hikes is still in the pipeline. Furthermore, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated that signaled that the Fed has a long way to go to get inflation to 2.0%.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed with mild gains and the US Treasury bond yields dribbled in a positive territory. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a two-day uptrend while retreating from the five-week high.
During the last week, the preliminary readings of the UK’s first quarter (Q1) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) mark 0.1% QoQ growth versus 0.1% expected and prior readouts. That said, the monthly GDP for March, however, dropped -0.3% compared to 0.0% market forecasts and previous readings. Further, the British Manufacturing and Industrial Production details for March marked mixed outcomes. Following the UK data dump, British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said, “Good news the economy is growing, but need to stay focus on tax, labor supply and productivity.”
It’s worth noting that the Bank of England’s (BoE) dovish hike also highlights today’s UK Claimant Count Change for April, Average Earnings for three months to March and ILO Unemployment Rate for three months to March. Should the scheduled data portrays downbeat figures, which is less likely, the GBP/USD may pare recent gains.
More importantly, upbeat prints of the US Retail Sales for April and a solution to the US debt ceiling problem, which is less likely, may allow the Pound Sterling to remain firmer.
Technical analysis
Although a one-month-old ascending trend line restricts short-term GBP/USD downside near 1.2450, the Cable buyers need validation from the mid-April peak of around 1.2550 for conviction.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2528
|Today Daily Change
|0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63%
|Today daily open
|1.2449
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2506
|Daily SMA50
|1.2357
|Daily SMA100
|1.2249
|Daily SMA200
|1.196
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2541
|Previous Daily Low
|1.244
|Previous Weekly High
|1.268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2479
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2502
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2413
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2312
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2513
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2614
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
