GBP/USD sees an upside above 1.1700 ahead of UK employment and US Inflation data

- GBP/USD is expected to display more upside if it oversteps the immediate hurdle of 1.1700.
- UK’s jobless rate is seen unchanged while the earnings data will escalate to 5%.
- Lower consensus for US inflation has weakened the mighty DXY.
The GBP/USD pair is hovering around the immediate hurdle of 1.1700 in the Tokyo session. The asset is trying harder to overstep 1.1700 from Monday. It seems that the inventory accumulation process will conclude sooner and the cable will display a sheer upside ahead. It would be worthy to dictate that investors are awaiting the release of the UK employment and US inflation data to execute informed decisions.
Taking into account the market estimates, the UK Office for National Statistics will report the jobless rate at 3.8%, similar to its previous close. The Claimant Count Change that indicates the number of individuals applying for jobless benefits will reduce by 9.2k. Lower-than-expected jobless claims and jobless rate data will strengthen the pound bulls.
The catalyst which is critical for the pound bulls is the Average Hourly Earnings data. The labor cost index has remained vulnerable in the previous months and households have been a major victim of subdued earnings. Higher forced payouts for households due to a double-digit inflation rate need inflation-adjusted earnings to offset the former. Therefore, the catalyst will be keenly watched. As per the consensus, the economic data is seen significantly higher at 5% vs. 4.7% in the prior release
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has displayed a less-confident pullback after printing a low of 107.83 on Monday. The DXY is expected to display more weakness if it surrenders the critical support of 108.00. The mighty DXY is sensing offers amid lower consensus for the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Falling gasoline prices and soaring interest rates have trimmed the estimates for the headline CPI to 8.1%. A decline in inflation data will compel the Federal Reserve (Fed) to trim the pace of hiking interest rates.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1694
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1713
|Daily SMA50
|1.1911
|Daily SMA100
|1.2149
|Daily SMA200
|1.2739
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.171
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1591
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1405
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1665
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1637
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1544
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1782
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1853
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
