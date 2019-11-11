GBP/USD seen within a 1.2760/1.2830 range near term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is seen sticking to the consolidative theme between 1.2760 and 1.2830 in the very near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our view for GBP last Friday was it “could below move 1.2800 again even though the next support at 1.2770 could be just out of reach for today”. However, GBP edged one pip below 1.2770 (low of 1.2769) before recovering. While downward pressure is beginning to ease, it is too early to expect a sustained rebound. From here, there is room for GBP to dip below 1.2770 but any weakness is viewed as a lower trading range of 1.2760/1.2830 (a sustained decline is not expected)”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “GBP ‘probed’ the bottom of our expected 1.2770/1.2930 range last Friday as it touched 1.2769 before recovering. From here, there is not much to add to our update from early Friday (08 Nov, spot at 1.2820). As highlighted, the “risk of a deeper pull-back in GBP has increased” and a “NY closing below 1.2770 could lead to further GBP weakness to 1.2700”. On the upside, only a move above 1.2865 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.2885 last Friday) would indicate the current downward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
GBP/USD advances above 1.28 ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.28, as the US Dollar loses ground ahead of the UK GDP release. Opinion polls have been showing Conservatives in the lead and Moody's cut the UK outlook to negative.
USD/JPY slips below 109.00 handle, fresh session lows
Scepticism on US-China tariffs deal seemed to weigh on investors’ sentiment. Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and exerted some pressure. The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of this week’s key US macro data.
Gold: 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful
Although Gold prices stop further declines below October low, a sustained trading below 100-day EMA for the first time since late-May keep sellers hopeful as the metal trade around $1,460 during the Asian session on Monday.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.