GBP/USD seen extending the uptrend near-term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable’s upside momentum remains well and sound for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for GBP to ‘move above last month’s peak near 1.4020’ did not materialize as it pulled back from 1.4009. Overbought conditions combined with waning momentum suggest that GBP has moved into a consolidation phase. For today, GBP is likely to trade between 1.3900 and 1.3990.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our update from yesterday still stands. As highlighted, the sharp and rapid rise in GBP earlier this week appears to be a bit overdone but is not showing any sign of weakening just yet. GBP could advance further even though the next major resistance at 1.4100 may not come into the picture so soon. On the downside, a breach of 1.3850 (no change in in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the current GBP strength has come to an end.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
