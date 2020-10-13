GBP/USD seeks support at 1.2920 after losing 1% on the day

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
  • GBP/USD's reversal from 1.3080 extends to 1.2920 low so far.
  • The pound dives as Brexit negotiations approach their deadline.
  • GBP/USD might drop towards 1.2445 or lower – Commerzbank.

The pound has gone through a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, losing nearly 1% on the day and giving away half of the ground taken last week. Sterling’s pullback from Monday’s high at 1.3080 accelerated on Tuesday after breaking below the 1.3000 area to reach session lows at 1.2920 so far.

Pound dives as hopes of a Brexit agreement fade

The broad-based dollar strength, fuelled by a deteriorated market mood and the lack of progress on the Brexit talks have weighed on the GBP/USD on Tuesday. Previous hopes of reaching an agreement with the UE are starting to fade as the clock ticks towards the October 15 deadline without any relevant progress. 

On the macroeconomic front, the unexpected increment of the ILO unemployment rate in the three months to August has been practically unnoticed. Likewise, the impact of the Bank of England’s moving closer towards negative interest rates or the new COVID-19 restrictions for some Northern regions has been practically nonexistent.

GBP/USD reversal might extend towards 1.2445 – Commerzbank

On the technical level, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank warns about a sharper GBP decline: “GBP/USD has met its 1.3070 corrective target and we still favour failure here. Should the market fail here as expected, we will assume another leg lower is in the offing and we should see further losses to 1.2445 and then 1.2250/00.”

Key levels to watch 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.294
Today Daily Change -0.0123
Today Daily Change % -0.94
Today daily open 1.3063
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2889
Daily SMA50 1.3029
Daily SMA100 1.2811
Daily SMA200 1.2712
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3083
Previous Daily Low 1.3005
Previous Weekly High 1.305
Previous Weekly Low 1.2845
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3053
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3018
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2973
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2941
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3096
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3128
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3173

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

