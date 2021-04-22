GBP/USD: Scottish elections to prevent a retest of this year’s 1.4237 high – Westpac

Easing of covid restrictions are coinciding with a rebound in GBP/USD but political uncertainty into the May 6th regional elections should cap further GBP gains, according to economists at Westpac.
Positioning rebounding could trigger a retest of early 2021 highs
“This week has seen the reopening of non-essential retail operations and outdoor areas of cafes, bars and pubs, though those without outdoor areas remain closed or open for take-away services only. Critical for further lifting of restrictions will be whether there will be any increase in covid case counts and especially hospitalisation.”
“The process of reopening is also likely to impact the coming 6th May local elections and the critical Scottish Parliamentary election. Support for SNP has pulled back from its late 2020 heights as the Brexit trade deal was being finalised but remains high and so concerns over another Independence referendum may rattle markets into the 6th May elections, which is also when the BoE hold their next policy meeting.”
“The recent slip in CFTC leveraged positions coincided with GBP’s consolidation into April. A further lift in positioning could force a more notable test of this year’s 1.4237 high, but the risk of political threats to the Union suggests that rebounds will be capped, at least until the 6th May.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2000 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD retreats from intraday top but holds above 1.2000. Bullish BOC teases ECB hawks even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues concerning covid geopolitics. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3900, as the US dollar attempts a recovery amid a tepid risk tone. Brexit jitters and growing covid concerns outweigh the UK’s higher vaccination rates, which weigh on the spot.
Gold seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful
Gold picks up bids from the intraday low, stays close to the highest levels since February flashed earlier in Asia. Bearish chart formation near multi-day top, downbeat MACD signals suggest pullback moves. One-week-old rising trend line, $1,760 support confluence will test gold bears.
Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash
XRP price has flipped a crucial demand zone into supply after the recent slump. An 18% drop to $1.04 could ensue if bulls fail to rescue Ripple here. On-chain metrics hint at a semi-stable state that could flip bearish anytime.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged in April but acknowledge a brighter outlook.