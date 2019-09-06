GBP/USD: Scope for volatility in the Pound remains heightened – Rabobank

According to analysts from Rabobank, movements in the Pound this week have mirrored the changing odds of a no-deal Brexit. They see that a no-deal Brexit may be off the table for now but warn a general election may be approaching and UK economic data are worsening.
Key Quotes:
“At the start of this week GBP/USD was flirting with 3 year lows, but in the course of a few sessions the currency pair managed a dramatic turnaround. The performance of GBP this week closely mirrors the betting odds associated with the risk of a no deal Brexit at the end of the month. While these odds had surged into the end of last week, the actions of MPs in recent days have smothered the chances of a no-deal - at least for now. Even though GBP has become barometer of investor fears over a no-deal Brexit, there are other influences at play. The likelihood that there will be another general election in the UK in the coming months opens up another set of uncertainties for GBP investors. Additionally, poor UK economic data are providing another set of concerns.”
“On balance we expect that a Labour led coalition resulting from a general election should bring some support to the pound. By contrast a new Johnson led government would put the threat of a hard Brexit firmly back on the table. We would anticipate that this outcome would re-open downside potential for GBP. Given also the recent run of poor UK economic data and increased talk that the UK economy is facing a technical recession, GBP/USD would be at risk of dropping well below this week’s low in the 1.1959 area.”
“Scope for any subsequent recovery in GBP would likely be dictated by how chaotic the initial stages of a no-deal Brexit proved to be. This scenario could see cable being dragged towards the GBP/USD1.10 area. If a no-deal Brexit is ruled out by a new government we would expect EUR/GBP to clamber down towards 0.86 in 3 months, and for cable to rise to around GBP/USD 1.28.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retraces daily gains as Powell downplays recession fears
While speaking at a panel organized by the Swiss Institute of International Studies (SIAF), University of Zurich, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell said the FOMC was not forecasting or expecting a recession in the US and allowed the USD to retrace its losses vs. the shared currency.
GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2300 as opposition parties vow to prevent a no-deal Brexit before agreeing to elections. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.
USD/JPY: stuck at 107.00 ahead of US employment data
Markets on pause ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. Risk-on persists, although Fed’s Powell is set to speak before the week ends. USD/JPY about to challenge critical resistance at 107.45.
Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $30 on Thursday and extended slide to a fresh two-week low of $1,502 earlier today pressured by the upbeat market sentiment.
NFP Quick Analysis: Americans get a big raise – USD may follow
The US reported an increase of 130K jobs in August and wage growth up 0.4% MoM. Upbeat wage rises encourage the Fed, which may see inflationary pressure. A small rate cut is already priced in, and the dollar has room to rise.