GBP/USD scope for a visit to 1.30 – Scotiabank

GBP/USD scope for a visit to 1.30 – ScotiabankBy Pablo Piovano
Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank Shaun Osborne believes Cable could accelerate its downside and attempt another test of the psychological 1.30 handle.
Key Quotes
“Sterling is down around a cent from levels prevailing around the open yesterday. UK CPI pushed higher to 3.0% y/y in Sep, as expected, but BoE policy makers’ remarks to UK lawmakers did not provide any more clarity on prospects for a rate increase next month. Gov Carney repeated recent comments suggesting that a rate hike May be appropriate in the coming months”, which was perhaps not as decisive as GBP bulls would have preferred”.
“Cable looks soft on the short- and medium-term charts following the losses that have accumulated through the European morning session. Spot losses below the 1.3210 area (40-day MA at 13211) may accelerate below short-term support at 1.3190 and point to a renewed test of the 1.30 area”.
