GBP/USD scope for a test of 1.3020 – UOB

GBP/USD scope for a test of 1.3020 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group believe Cable’s recovery could extend to the 1.3020 region in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “GBP rebounded strongly last Friday before extending its gain to hit a high of 1.2946 during early Sydney’s hours. Further strength is not ruled out but the rally is clearly over-extended and while a move above 1.2946 would not be surprising, the odds for extension above the next resistance at 1.2980 are not high. On the downside, support is at 1.2875 followed by 1.2840. The latter level is likely strong enough to hold, at least for today”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “After moving 1 pip below the revised target of 1.2775 last Thursday (low of 1.2774), GBP staged a surprisingly robust recovery that took out the bearish stop-loss at 1.2870 on Friday. The 3-week bearish phase has ended and while the outlook for this pair is viewed as neutral, the current strong rebound has scope to extend higher to 1.3020. At this stage, a sustained move above this level is not expected. On the downside, only a move back below 1.2810 would indicate that the upward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.