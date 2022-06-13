GBP/USD has fallen aggressively. Analysts at Credit Suisse stay tactically bearish, with next key supports at 1.2157/50, then 1.2072, which is certainly not viewed as a floor.
Resistance moves to 1.2431/39
“Next key support is seen at the recent lows at 1.2167/57, which we expect to be broken fairly imminently, with short-term daily MACD momentum turning lower from neutral levels. Thereafter, we continue to look for an eventual fall to our 1.2072/17 target zone – the May 2020 low and 78.6% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 uptrend.”
“Given the very strong downtrend, the 1.2072/17 area is not viewed as a floor and we certainly do not rule out an eventual move to 1.15/1.14, which is the bottom of the six-year range.”
“Near-term resistance moves lower to 1.2300/01 initially, above which would trigger a move to the recent minor breakdown point at 1.2431/39, which we look to cap. Above here would open up more important medium-term resistance at 1.2668/76, where we would have even more confidence in a ceiling if reached.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200, closes in on multi-year lows
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 for the first time in a month and closes in on the two-year low it set at 1.2155 on May 8. The broad-based dollar strength on risk-aversion and the disappointing data releases from the UK force the pair to stay on the back foot.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0450 as risk-aversion intensifies
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0450 in the early American session on Monday. With Wall Street's main indexes suffering heavy losses after the opening bell, the dollar continues to gather strength as a safe haven and weighs on the pair.
Gold slumps below $1,830 amid surging US yields
Gold is struggling to capitalize on safe-haven flows on Monday and falling sharply amid surging US T-bond yields. With the benchmark 10-year yield rising 4% on the day, XAU/USD is down more than 2% below $1,830.
Potential targets for the crypto crash
Bitcoin price has crashed quite a bit over the weekend, taking Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins with it. The cause seems to be two-fold - fears around the solvency of the Celsius Network and the CPI announcement.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!