GBP/USD scope for a correction higher near term – Commerzbank

GBP/USD scope for a correction higher near term – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
Cable could see an squeeze higher in the short term, according to Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“GBP/USD is holding just above its initial support at 1.2090/85, the October 11 and 25 lows. Rebounds have so far been shallow but the outside day to the topside we saw yesterday continues to imply that we will see a correction higher very near term. Resistance is found at the 55 day ma at 1.2433 - above here we are likely to see a challenge of the 1.2495 resistance line. While capped here a negative bias will remain entrenched, this resistance is reinforced by the 100 day ma at 1.2591”.
“Failure at 1.2085 would mean a continuation of the descent and should trigger losses to 1.1775 and then 1.1481 the recent spike low. Intraday rallies are indicated towards 1.2250/65, where they should start to struggle”.
-
- R3 1.2538
- R2 1.2405
- R1 1.2303
- PP 1.2171
-
- S1 1.2069
- S2 1.1936
- S3 1.1834